Godswill Akpabio and Atiku Abubakar



Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, chairman of the Silverbird Group, has reacted to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s claim that Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, is a corrupt politician.



Atiku recently claimed in an interview with journalist Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, emphasising that he received reports of Akpabio’s corruption while in office as Governor of Anambra State.



The Waziri Adamawa also called Akpabio, is a serial abuser of women.



However, in a statement on Wednesday evening, Senator Murray-Bruce countered Atiku, saying the Senate President is a man of good character.



Murray-Bruce said anti-corruption agencies have investigated Akpabio and he came out clean.

He said, “I know Senator Godswill Akpabio personally and intimately. He is a man of unimpeachable good character, and both the South-South and Nigeria are fortunate to have him at the helm of affairs at the National Assembly at this delicate stage in our national growth.



“On the issue of corruption, here we have a man who has been investigated in and out by independent investigative agencies and friends and foes alike, yet he has come out clean as a whistle.



“Nigeria needs stability and men of ability, and it behooves us as a nation to tread with caution at this critical time of our national life. Institutions such as the Legislature should not be trifled with because of partisan considerations.”



The chairman of Silverbird Group declared his solidarity with Akpabio, saying he will give him all to protect Nigeria and won’t allow anyone to disparage the Nigerian Senate he was once a member of.

Murray-Bruce said, “I will not stand idly by while some persons try, both home and abroad, to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of.



“I am a Nigerian who is proud of Nigeria and will give my all to protect and project my country to the world.



“I give him my right hand of fellowship and stand firmly with him.



“Innuendo, hearsay, and dog whistles will always come. But they can never be so powerful that they will take preeminence over facts.”

Vanguard News