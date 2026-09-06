ADC chieftain commends Atiku, Osinbajo for attending Amaechi’s mother’s burial

Amaechi

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has commended former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries for attending the burial of Dame Ezinne Mary Orduah Amaechi, mother of former Rivers State governor and ADC Vice-Presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi.

Eze described the attendance as a rare show of love and solidarity with the Amaechi family, saying the presence of political leaders from different backgrounds demonstrated that Nigerians could put political differences aside to honour the deceased.

He particularly appreciated Atiku, the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 election, and Osinbajo for identifying with Amaechi and his family during the funeral.

However, Eze criticised what he described as attempts by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to create competing events in Ikwerre Local Government Area on the day of the burial.

He alleged that events organised around the area, including a civic reception by the City Boy Movement at St Martins Anglican Church, Omagwa, and meetings with Ikwerre chiefs, elders and stakeholders, were intended to distract from the funeral in Ubima.

“Wike arranged multiple events in Ikwerre LGA, including special meetings with Ikwerre chiefs, elders and stakeholders, community wrestling events for communities neighbouring Ubima with sole intention to scuttle Rotimi Amaechi’s mother’s burial or stop notable persons from attending to pay their last respect,” Eze alleged.

He also faulted the alleged blocking of one lane of the Isiokpo Expressway during the return of mourners from the funeral, saying the resulting traffic congestion caused inconvenience to senior citizens and other dignitaries.

Eze described the development as “a great embarrassment” and called for it to be condemned.

He said the scheduling of such events on the day Rivers people gathered in Ubima to mourn and honour Amaechi’s mother was an example of what he described as “vindictive, divisive and destructive politics.”

“It is difficult to understand what could motivate a political leader to deliberately create a competing political gathering on a day when an important son of Rivers State is burying his mother,” he said.

Eze, however, said the alleged attempt to distract mourners or frustrate attendance at the burial had failed, noting that the ceremony attracted prominent Nigerians from different political, ethnic and geographical backgrounds.

He also commended Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the NDC, respectively, for attending the funeral despite political differences.

According to him, their presence demonstrated the importance of respecting family and cultural obligations beyond partisan politics.

Other dignitaries who attended the funeral included former Edo State governor and senator, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor; former Edo State governor and first national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus; former senator and founder of the Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce; former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; and former deputy governor of Rivers State, Engr Tele Ikuru.

Eze said the gathering underscored the respect enjoyed by the Amaechi family and the ability of Nigerians to unite in moments of bereavement despite political differences.