A’Ibom to commence pensioners verification exercise April 1

…Approves Modern City Bus Transport System

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced that it will commence a pensioners’ verification exercise on April 1, 2025. The initiative aims to maintain a clean pension records system and ensure the seamless payment of pensions to beneficiaries.

In a statement released on Thursday, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Aniekan Umanah, disclosed that the verification exercise was among key resolutions reached at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Wednesday.

The statement also highlighted other major approvals from the meeting, including: The EXCO ratified and approved the implementation of a modern City Bus transportation system for Uyo metropolis. This initiative is designed to provide safe, reliable, and eco-friendly public transport, enhance accessibility, and boost socio-economic development.

The Council approved the refurbishment and complete overhaul of furniture, electrical, and mechanical components at the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort to restore its former glory and improve guests’ experiences.

A request was submitted and approved for Julius Berger’s contract extension in maintaining the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The aim is to uphold the facility’s standard as Nigeria’s best stadium and home to the Super Eagles.

The EXCO reviewed the status of the Eket International Market project and directed an Inter-ministerial Committee to thoroughly assess its progress. The committee is expected to submit a report within one month to ensure the project is revived in the interest of the people.

In line with the Akwa Ibom Road Traffic Law (Cap 115, 2001) and the 2022 State Transport Regulations, the EXCO expressed concerns over security issues related to motorcycles and tricycles in Uyo metropolis. Consequently, it has directed strict enforcement of the prohibition order on motorcycles within the city.

Additionally, the Council reaffirmed the ban on tricycle operations on key roads, including: Wellington Bassey Way, Abak Road (from Nsentip Street to Ibom Plaza), Aka Road (from Etuk Street before the plaza), Ikot Ekpene Road (from Udi Street to the plaza) and Oron Road (from Okokon Etuk Street to the plaza).

Governor Umo Eno has instructed the Ministries of Transportation, Internal Security, and security agencies to ensure strict compliance with these regulations to curb criminal activities in the city.