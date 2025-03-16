Adeleke’s $20m fraud allegation against Oyetola mere shadow chasing – Ogundokun

Oyetola

A frontline politician, Chief Abiola Ogundokun, has described Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun’s $20 million fraud allegation against his immediate predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as mere shadow chasing.

Ogundokun stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, while reacting to a petition by Adeleke to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Oyetola.

Adeleke had, in the petition, alleged that Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, misappropriated a $20 million World Bank health grant while he was governor of the state.

Ogundokun said in the state that there was nothing serious in the petition other than a drama aimed at generating negative energy toward the 2026 governorship election in the state.

He described Oyetola as a man of sterling performance in the private sector as well as due diligence and strict adherence to rules in the public service as governor.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also described the former governor as the pride of Osun and Nigeria who should not be pulled down or given uncharitable names but encouraged to do more for the state.

According to him, there is the need to stop a destructive campaign of “I will destroy you if I can’t get it.

“Oyetola is honest to a fault,” he remarked, calling on the people of the state to join him in moving Osun forward.

Ogundokun advised Adeleke to prioritise good governance rather than engaging in frivolous activities.

“What Osun requires and deserves is focused leadership and serious engagements.

“I will advise Ademola Adeleke to stop playing politics with the exalted office of the governor by turning it to a petition writing apparatus.

“He should use the enormous power of the office to improve the lots of the people instead of deploying the state resources to bully and witch-hunt a perceived enemy or enemies.

“Writing a petition against a man like Oyetola, to me, is like chasing a shadow.

“The task before Adeleke is huge, and meeting the expectations of the people should be his priority and not fighting an imaginary political foe,” he said.

The elder statesman urged the governor not to deviate from the vision of the state’s forefathers.

Rather, he said that Adeleke should learn to build on the good foundation of his predecessor instead of finding ways to shoot down his good legacies.