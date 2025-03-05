A passport is your gateway to the world, but in some countries, it comes at some of the world’s expensive rates.

While many travelers focus on airfare and accommodation expenses, the price of a passport itself can be a major financial barrier.

Let’s take a look at the most expensive passports globally and how they compare.

Top 5 Most Expensive Passports in the World

1. Australia – $412

On January 1, 2025, the cost of an Australian passport increased from $398 to $412, making it the most expensive passport in the world. While Australia’s passport provides access to numerous countries visa-free, its high cost has been a topic of discussion among travelers.

2. Mexico – $353.90

Mexico holds the second spot, with its passport costing $353.90. Despite being ranked 23rd in global passport power, the price is significantly higher than those of many higher-ranking passports. Mexican citizens still benefit from visa-free access to numerous countries, particularly in Latin America and Europe.

3. United States – $252.72

The US passport is the third most expensive in the world, costing $252.72. Despite the high cost, it remains one of the most powerful passports globally, granting Americans visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a vast number of destinations. However, US citizens must also consider renewal costs, making the expense even more significant over time.

4. New Zealand – $193.72

New Zealanders must pay $193.72 for their passport, placing their country in fourth place. Known for its strong global mobility, the New Zealand passport grants access to over 180 countries without requiring a visa, making it a valuable investment despite its high cost.

5. Japan – $162

Japan, often recognized for having one of the world’s most powerful passports, charges $162 for its citizens to obtain one. Although this cost is lower than those of the countries listed above, it is still notably high compared to other Asian nations. Japanese passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to numerous countries, making it one of the most sought-after travel documents.

