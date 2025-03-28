Adeleke relaxes 24-hour curfew in violent communities

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu/Erin-Osun Communities, in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed on Friday.

The governor directed that the curfew is from 2p.m to 7a.m.

“The relaxation of the curfew is to take effect from Friday, until further notice,” he said

The governor, he said, took the decision to alleviate the suffering of residents of the three towns and provide an opportunity for them to attend to their immediate needs.

The governor commending the residents for the cessation of hostility so far.

Adeleke, however expressed dissatisfaction over the report of another killing for which the police have made an arrest, warning that “anybody or group of persons, found or caught masterminding any violent act will face the full consequences.”

The governor tasked the joint security task force to continue with their 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.

Additionally, the governor further directed the state emergency agency to intensify the support services for the displaced people as earlier directed