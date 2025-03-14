14 year-old Benue student commits suicide over pregnancy

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 14-year-old Secondary School Student identified as Agnes Ayo in Egba, Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State has reportedly committed suicide.

The deceased allegedly took her own life Thursday, after she supposedly became pregnant and her mother pressurised her to know the name of the man who got her pregnant.

A source in the neighbourhood who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the deceased, a boarding student in a Secondary School in Otukpo returned home from school on Thursday only to exhibit signs of pregnancy.

He said: “Her mother who noticed that her daughter was showing signs of being pregnant inquired from her if she was pregnant and who was responsible. It was after much pressure and threat to be taken to clinic in the village that made the girl to run away.

“She was later found in her room after supposedly taking a substance suspected to be gamalin. She was immediately rushed to a clinic in the village for treatment.”

When contacted, the Medical Director of the clinic, name withheld, confirmed that the deceased was brought to her clinic Saturday morning.

She said: “It is true, they brought a 14-year-old girl to my clinic this morning and she was suspected to have taken gamalin.

“But when the situation was going out of hand, I referred her to a hospital in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu LGA, but unfortunately, she died on the way. As I am talking to you, the girl has been buried. Unfortunately, she also lost her father few years back.”

Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh and the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene could not be reached for comments.