Gunmen kill five, injure others in Anambra community

Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, was plunged into mourning over the weekend following a gunmen attack that left five people dead.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants stormed the town on Sunday night, arriving in a Lexus RX Jeep and a Toyota Sienna. They opened fire on unsuspecting residents, killing five and injuring several others, including a small child.

Among the victims were two indigenes of Nawfia: 26-year-old Samuel Onyebuchi Nnatuanya and 29-year-old Chukwuebuka Ifeanyichukwu Nwonukwue, both from Adagbe Mmimi village. The other three victims were residents of Nawfia, including one from Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area, while the others hailed from Ebonyi State and a northern region of Nigeria.

The attack occurred around 8:00 PM in the Umukwa-Umuriam axis of the town, where the gunmen fired on unsuspecting youths before fleeing the scene.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Nawfia Progressive Union, through its President General, Chief Daniel Okoye, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. In a statement, he condemned the senseless killing of the community’s youths and non-indigenous residents, vowing that the town’s leadership would do everything possible to expose the perpetrators.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless murder of our sons and the residents who chose to make Nawfia their home. The Nawfia Progressive Union and town leaders are committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” Okoye said.

He urged the community to remain calm, stating that there was no concrete evidence to support circulating rumors regarding the attackers’ motives or origins. He also called on the Nigerian Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, criticizing the inadequate response from law enforcement thus far.

Efforts to reach the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, for comment were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to him went unanswered.