Thugs set two Rivers LG secretariats ablaze, bomb another

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The political unrest in Rivers State has intensified as thugs have set fire to two local government area secretariats, following the swearing-in of new council chairmen by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Reports indicate that a group of armed hoodlums stormed many local government secretariats, vandalising property and setting buildings ablaze.

The attacks occurred around 11 a.m., on Monday, with Eleme Local Government Area being one of the first hit. The thugs set parts of the secretariat on fire, vowing to prevent the newly sworn-in chairman from accessing the office.

In Ikwerre Local Government secretariat, Isiokpo, the office of the chairman was also set ablaze by thugs protesting the legitimacy of Saturday’s elections.

Explosives in Emohua

In a more violent incident at Emohua, a group of youths attacked the council secretariat just after the newly sworn-in chairman, David Omereji, had inaugurated his deputy, Patient Ebere, along with 14 councillors.

The attackers reportedly detonated explosives, believed to be dynamite, causing significant damage to the building and shattering property within the premises.

These attacks follow the withdrawal of police from local government premises, after the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered security personnel to vacate the council gates.

The escalating violence has raised concerns about political stability in the state.

Earlier…

Vanguard reported earlier that heavy gunfire was reported across several local government areas in the state, as armed thugs attempted to prevent newly sworn-in LG chairmen from accessing their respective council offices.

Following the conclusion of the local government elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, on Saturday, the state governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, swore in the 23 elected LG chairmen.

However, this morning, reports emerged that a political group opposed to the outcome of the LGA elections had mobilized 20 youths per ward to block the newly-elected chairmen and councillors from accessing their respective council secretariats.

Heavy gunfire was reported at the Ikwerre Loca Government Secretariat in Isiokpo, the Khana Secretariat in Bori, and other locations across the state.

This was earlier in the day before the news of arson and bombing broke.

Vanguard News