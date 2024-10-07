Ogun revolutionises education with digital platform

By Esther Onyegbula

The Ogun State Government has achieved a groundbreaking feat in education technology, transforming the state’s education sector through the Digital Platform for Education Revitalisation (DiPER), developed and implemented by Edutams, a school management solution provider.

This innovative platform, also known as DiPER, has reportedly streamlined enrollment processes, eliminated favoritism, and ensured merit-based admissions into flagship schools.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Edutams, Ademola Adenubi, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, revealed that DiPER has assigned unique Learner Identification Numbers to over one million learners across public and private schools in the state.

He said the platform tracks their educational journey from primary to secondary school.

According to Edutams’ CEO, DiPER was designed to bridge the gap in education management, providing a transparent and efficient system.

“We are proud to partner with Ogun State in revolutionizing their education sector,” he noted.

He explained that the platform has transformed the enrollment process, making it more accessible, efficient, and fair.

He stated, “Prospective learners can now apply online, pay for application forms, and access admission letters seamlessly. DiPER has also digitized placement exercises, ensuring equitable distribution of learners across public secondary schools.

“Flagship schools, once plagued by long queues and unfair advantages, now admit students based solely on merit and space availability. Recently, over 191,000 students applied for admission, with 150,000 securing placements purely on merit.”

Beyond enrollment, Adenubi said DiPER empowers the education ecosystem by providing real-time data to guide resource allocation.

He noted that schools now experience a balanced distribution of learners and teachers, while revenue collection has become transparent and efficient.

He stressed that Edutams’ innovative solution has positioned Ogun State as a model for education management in Nigeria.

He revealed plans to replicate this success nationwide by collaborating with policymakers, development agencies, and investors.

“Ogun State’s DiPER success serves as a powerful message for Nigeria: locally developed technology can transform entire sectors. By embracing innovation, Nigeria can build a competitive, inclusive education system that serves every learner, regardless of background,” he noted.