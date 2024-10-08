IPND diaspora backs Fubara to ensure security, provide governance, economic devt

The Indigenous People of Niger Delta IPND in Diaspora, have thrown their weight behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara to undertake whatever measures to secure Rivers State, ensure political stability, and deliver an extensive level of development that will reinstate the glory, respect, and admiration of Rivers State as envisioned by its founding fathers to be at the forefront in terms of development and economic relevance.

Comrade Alex J. Uwom, Diaspora Coordinator IPND, in a statement on Tuesday, said, “ As an esteemed organization, we have meticulously observed and scrutinized the political and developmental events unfolding within Rivers State. The significance of Rivers State within the broader classification of the Niger Delta region cannot be overstated”.

“ Rivers State stands as the pinnacle and beacon of hope, strength, and guidance to the neighboring Niger Delta states, given its historical context, strategic positioning, economic importance, and security dynamics that influence adjacent states within the Niger Delta region. Consequently, we possess a profound interest in the activities transpiring in our cherished state”.

Uwom continued, “ The persistent failures of successive governments in Rivers State have engendered adverse repercussions for us all. We emphatically demand and remind the Governor Siminalayi Fubara that the populace of Rivers State has entrusted their future and that of their progeny into your hands, granting him the mandate to safeguard and uphold their rights to life, dignity, and autonomy in determining what is optimal for them and their future generations”.

“ Our aspiration is for Rivers State to compete favorably with other states on an international scale, adhering to best standards and practices. We shall not remain idle but will persist in advocating, mobilizing, and enlightening our people on the necessity for unity irrespective of diversity in tribe, religion, or political affiliation”.

“ We reiterate that as long as Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains resolute in his endeavors and continues to fulfill the developmental objectives for Rivers State without fear or compromise, we will steadfastly support Governor Sim Funara and the good people of Rivers State to ensure that the sanctity and dividends of good governance are not undermined or thwarted by detractors who harbor ill intentions”

“ We are wholeheartedly in support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and will collaborate in alignment with his political and developmental agenda. As a steadfast organization engaged in the Niger Delta struggle, IPND unequivocally declares that we do not solicit financial support from political officeholders. Any individual or group requesting funds on our behalf does not represent IPND. Our mission is centered on achieving self-determination and emancipation for the Niger Delta people from political and economic exploitation”.

The group commended Governor Fubara’s development agenda for Rivers State, being a pivotal entity within the Niger Delta, as its progress profoundly impacts the entire region.

“ We endorse initiatives that ensure political stability and development while advocating unity across tribes and affiliations. Our unwavering commitment remains directed towards achieving justice and prosperity for all communities within the Niger Delta”