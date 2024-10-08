Fubara warns of oil output decline if Rivers faces further attacks

By Daniel Abia

Following a period of unrest, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned that his administration will not tolerate political thuggery and acts of violence that threaten the state’s stability, particularly in light of recent attacks that led to the burning of several local government secretariats.

Governor Fubara, speaking during the swearing-in of four new commissioners at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, expressed his administration’s determination to work with the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the attacks in Ikwerre, Emohua, and Eleme Local Government Areas.

The new commissioners sworn into the Rivers State Executive Council are Hon. Israel Lebura Ngbuelu, PhD; Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi; Barrister Otamiri John Ngubo; and Hon. Barrister Benibo Anabraba.

Fubara recalled that during the swearing-in of newly elected Local Government Council chairmen on October 6, 2024, he had warned of potential violence from disgruntled individuals. His fears were realized when political thugs burned down council buildings in multiple areas.

“I had foreseen this unrest. Some individuals, unhappy with the election outcome, are going to great lengths to disrupt peace in Rivers State,” Fubara said. He vowed that the perpetrators would not go unpunished, urging the people of Rivers to remain calm while the government investigates.

Governor Fubara acknowledged the frustration of Rivers residents but commended them for their restraint in the face of violence. He reiterated his commitment to peaceful leadership and discouraged retaliation against the attackers.

“We are carrying a basket of precious eggs, and we must handle it with care and wisdom,” Fubara said, urging the people to prioritize peace over conflict. He emphasized that engaging in violence would only lead to further losses for the state.

Fubara also addressed the ongoing issue of oil theft, warning that unchecked theft and pipeline vandalism could severely impact Nigeria’s economy. He called for collective action to increase oil production, noting that revenue from oil was already insufficient to meet the country’s needs.

“Our focus must remain on curbing oil theft and ensuring pipeline security. Only then will revenues increase, allowing us to fund critical development projects for Rivers State,” the governor stated.

Despite the political turmoil, Governor Fubara assured residents that his administration was making significant progress on various projects and services that would soon be showcased. He hinted that by the end of October 2024, a series of impactful projects would be unveiled to the public.

Congratulating the newly appointed commissioners, Fubara stressed the need for dedication, loyalty, and diligence in their new roles. He expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to the administration’s success and help implement government policies for the betterment of Rivers State.