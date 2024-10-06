I translate my emotion into designs — CEO, Rosie Young fashion brand

Rosie Young is the CEO of the Rosie Young fashion brand, renowned for its sophisticated and timeless bridal and bespoke collections. A graduate of Mass Communication, Rosie masterfully blends her communication skills with creative artistry to craft designs that are both aesthetically striking and deeply meaningful.

Beyond her contributions to fashion, she is a passionate advocate for girl-child education, viewing it as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

As she continues to push creative boundaries and champion important causes, Rosie Young is poised to make a lasting mark on the global fashion industry, embodying the intersection of style, communication, and conscientious entrepreneurship.

A visionary designer with deep roots in Nigerian fashion, the brand has rapidly expanded its presence across Africa, North America, the UK, and Europe. As a women-led fashion house, Rosie Young celebrates the empowerment of women through fashion, blending traditional African aesthetics with modern sophistication. With a commitment to excellence, creativity, and cultural pride, Rosie Young is redefining fashion by creating timeless pieces that tell the unique stories of every woman who wears them.

In this interview with Ebunoluwa Sessou, she explains the inspiration behind her debut Yadah Bridal Collection. Her vision for positioning Nigerian fashion on the global stage.

You just launched Yadah Bridal Collection into the marketplace. What inspired this idea especially looking at the harsh economy of the country?

The Yadah Bridal Collection is a deeply personal project for me. The word Yadah comes from the Hebrew word meaning “giving thanks,” and this collection is my way of expressing gratitude. It is inspired by my faith, my journey in the fashion industry, and the unwavering support of everyone who has stood by me. Each piece is designed to capture the emotions that a bride experiences, not only on her wedding day but also throughout the journey of love leading up to that special moment.

With the global market in mind, how do you plan to position the Rosie Young brand internationally?

Nigerian creativity and craftsmanship are second to none, and I believe it’s time for us to take our place on the global fashion stage. We are already working with clients across Africa, Europe, and North America, but my vision is to see Rosie Young designs on the runways of Paris, Milan, and New York, while also being worn proudly by brides in Lagos, Abuja, and other cities in Nigeria. It is about creating designs that resonate globally while staying true to our roots. We aim to highlight the craftsmanship and innovation that comes from Nigeria.

How do you see the Nigerian fashion industry evolving, particularly in bridal fashion?

The Nigerian fashion industry is growing at an incredible pace, and bridal fashion is no exception. There is so much creativity here, and our designers are gaining more recognition both locally and internationally. Nigerian brides are also becoming more discerning, looking for designs that blend tradition with modernity. I believe we are just at the beginning of what Nigerian fashion can achieve globally, and I am excited to be part of that movement. I see a future where Nigerian designs are celebrated worldwide, and I think The Yadah Collection will contribute to that growth.

Your journey has been marked by creativity and entrepreneurship. How does your faith influence your designs, particularly in this bridal collection?

My faith is central to everything I do, and it is a major source of inspiration for my work. In The Yadah Collection, I wanted to translate that gratitude and emotional journey into something tangible. For me, each dress is more than just a design; it is a reflection of love, patience, and grace. I also believe that faith is about paying attention to detail and creating something that resonates deeply with the person wearing it, and that is exactly what we aim to achieve with each piece in the collection.

What sets the Yadah Collection apart from other bridal collections?

I think it is the emotional narrative that is woven into every design. Many bridal collections focus on aesthetics alone, but The Yadah Collection is different because it captures the emotions of love, faith, and anticipation. We have used soft, flowing fabrics that move beautifully, paired with meticulously hand-sewn details, which reflect both the traditional and contemporary bride. It is not just about looking beautiful; it is about feeling connected to the story behind the dress and the journey that led you to your wedding day.

Can you talk us through your design process? How do you take an idea from inspiration to a finished piece?

My design process always starts with a feeling or an idea. For The Yadah Collection, I focused on the emotional journey of a bride, from the proposal to the wedding day. Once the inspiration is clear, I move on to sketching. From there, we select fabrics that evoke the right emotions, like soft tulles, silks, and intricate lace. After that, it is about perfecting the details, from embroidery to hand-beading. Every dress is crafted to reflect elegance, sophistication, and, most importantly, the emotional connection between the bride and the gown.

How would you describe the evolution of your brand, and what have been the major milestones for you so far?

The evolution of Rosie Young has been an incredible journey. From starting as a small bespoke fashion business to now launching a bridal collection, every step has been meaningful. One of the major milestones was expanding our client base beyond Nigeria to markets in North America, Europe, and the UK. It has been humbling to see how far we have come in a relatively short time, and The Yadah Collection is another significant milestone for me, as it is our debut collection.

What advice would you give to young designers who are just starting out?

My biggest piece of advice is to stay true to your vision and never lose sight of your passion. The fashion industry can be challenging, but if you have a clear purpose and work with integrity, the right opportunities will come. Also, do not be afraid to take risks and embrace failure as part of the journey. Surround yourself with people who believe in you, and always stay humble and grateful for every step forward. Above all, let your work speak for itself.