I don’t think I’ll forgive Kola – MKO Abiola’s son reveals family feud over ‘willed’ £650,000

MKO Abiola

Abdulmumuni, one of the sons of the late Nigerian business magnate, Chief MKO Abiola, has disclosed that his father left £650,000 to his first four wives in his will.

During a podcast programme hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, a copy of the will was displayed, revealing that Abiola’s first wife, Simbiat, was allocated £300,000; the second wife, Kudirat, received £150,000; the third wife, Moriamo, £100,000; and the fourth, Idiat, £100,000.

Speaking on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ aired on Saturday, Abdulmumuni criticised his elder brother, Kola, accusing him of withholding the rightful inheritance meant for him and his sisters.

He also mentioned that the family had conducted several DNA tests to verify the legitimate heirs entitled to the late business mogul’s estate.

He said: “Let me give you some background on that. We did blood tests so we had a list of qualifying children. If you look at the will and you see how systematic it is, he names the wives and he apportions the money to them. I would like to give you some information on that. My mum was number two (Kudirat Olayinka Abiola). I think she was apportioned £150,000.

“At the time, Kola had sighted the fact that my mum died before my dad died, and because of that, British law would not allow him to release the £150,000 to us.

“He also said that his mum too is dead and he didn’t get the £300,000 for his mother. But you are the one sharing the money, so it’s odd…If he wanted to, he could have given us the money.”

Abdulmumuni recalled that he, alongside his mother’s children, were struggling to make ends meet after the loss of their parents.

He said: “It would have been useful to us to have that funds. Not to mention my mum’s apartment in the

UK, before we knew anything, Kola had sold it without telling my brothers or my sister anything about it.

“So, you can see that they were systematic to try to impoverish my mum’s side of the family. And for that reason, I don’t think I will be able to forgive him (Kola).”

Vanguard News