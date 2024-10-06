Firm unveils more dairy offerings

By Chioma Obinna

Dano, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand under Arla Foods, has reaffirmed its commitment to superior quality with the unveiling of two new dairy products: Dano Cool Cow and Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk.

The unveiling took place last Friday in Lagos.

The introduction of these innovative products reinforced Dano’s leadership in the dairy industry, and showcases the brand’s continued dedication to delivering quality and nutritious options for Nigerian consumers.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Managing Director, Arla Foods, Peder Pedersen, shared the company’s vision for these new dairy products. “Dano Evaporated Milk is a product we have long envisioned and carefully crafted for our beloved Nigerian market. This is not just another product; it is the culmination of thorough planning, dedication, and a shared vision of excellence. Every step has been guided by one singular goal: to bring the highest quality nutrition into households across the country. We understand the importance of dairy in everyday life and the role it plays in providing nourishment to families,” he remarked.

Corroborating his views, Mr. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Multipro Consumer Products Limited, also underlined the significance of the partnership, highlighting Dano Evaporated milk as a reflection of the spirit of collaboration between Arla Foods and the Tolaram Group.

“With Dano Evaporated Milk, we proudly deliver a product that embodies the values of nutrition, convenience, and trust that define the Dano brand. This launch goes beyond just introducing a new product; it showcases the strength of our partnership with Arla Foods and highlights the success of our joint efforts. This new offering is a reflection of our commitment to providing Nigerian homes with high-quality nutrition through a spirit of collaboration and shared excellence,” he noted.

Speaking, Head of Marketing, Arla West Africa, Ifunanya Obiakor unveiled the new products, emphasising their value to consumers.

“This is a moment of pride that fills us with immense gratitude. We know that you have been expecting this, we see and hear your comments online and offline, and we assure you that it is totally worth the wait!

These products were crafted with so much care and commitment to deliver tasty nourishment and we know your experience with these products will be nothing short of amazing,” she proudly stated.

The launch event brought together consumers, trade partners, regulators, distributors, retailers, and influencers for an unforgettable experience with Dano’s latest offerings. Guests enjoyed a delightful array of breakfast options prepared with the new Dano products, while Johnny Drille’s captivating performance added a melodious touch to the occasion.

The Category Manager, Liquid, Cheese and Butter, Ndidi Okoye, Liquid, Cheese and Butter, said, “The wait is finally over, and the promise of great taste and nutrition has arrived. With these new additions, we invite you to truly Taste the Dano Difference. We remain committed to elevating your everyday moments with the tasty goodness that only Dano can provide.”