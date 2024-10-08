Cameroon President Paul Biya’s prolonged absence fuels health concern

Paul Biya

President Paul Biya’s prolonged absence from public engagements, both domestically and internationally, has raised significant questions among Cameroonians regarding his current status.

Local reports indicate that Biya left Cameroon in early July on an official diplomatic mission, beginning his travels in France before continuing to China.

Notably, the 91-year-old leader was absent from the recent UN General Assembly, opting instead for a period of rest in Switzerland.

His absence also extended to the La Francophonie summit held in France, further fueling speculation about his health.

A source within the presidency, per African News, has attributed Biya’s absence to health concerns, prompting discussions about the president’s wellbeing.

While there is no legal limit on the duration of a presidential stay abroad, the public typically views a 40-day absence as acceptable, making Biya’s extended stay—now surpassing that timeframe—particularly noteworthy.

Historically, Paul Biya’s lengthy absences have often sparked rumors regarding his health and wellbeing.

During his 42-year presidency, there have been instances where such speculation culminated in unfounded reports of his death, only for him to reappear unexpectedly.

In the political arena, leaders are urging President Biya to seek another term in the upcoming 2025 presidential election, despite ongoing concerns about his health.

The calls for his candidacy continue, reflecting a longstanding tradition associated with presidential elections in Cameroon, even amid increasing scrutiny over the president’s physical condition.

Vanguard News