Bandits abduct district head, others, kill one

File image of bandits.

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi—Armed bandits, weekend, abducted the district head of Kanya, under Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Alhaji Isah Daya, the district head of Kanya village was abducted when armed bandits stormed his village, killed one, injured three persons now receiving treatment at the hospital and abducted eight persons, including the Kanya monarch in the latest siege by armed bandits.

Kebbi State police image maker, Nafui Abubakar gave the name of the deceased as Sherrif Alhaji Almu, while confirming the attack to our correspondent in Kebbi State.

According to him, a combined security team led by the police had launched manhunt for the killers of the monarch and to rescue the abducted from the dem of the kidnappers.

He noted that, Kebbi State government has provided the needed logistics to tame banditry in the affected towns particularly Kebbi South, Zuru emirate.

The attack comes few days after armed bandits killed Suru Local Government APC Chairman, and abducted one at Matseri village in Bunza council.