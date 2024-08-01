Resign if you can’t fix Nigeria’s economy, Archbishop tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

….Warns against any attempt to arrest Obi

By Steve Oko

National Chairman of Abia State Elders Consultative Forum, Archbishop Professor Princewilll Ariwodor, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to honourablly quit if he had no solution to the crumbling Nigerian economy.

The cleric who was recently elected the world President of International College and Council of Bishops and Apostles, ICCOBA, in Dublin, spoke with Vanguard in the wake of the nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance.

He argued that the President should not have made himself available to lead the country if he knew he had no solution to the challenges plaguing the nation particularly the hardship created by his anti-people policies.

Professor Ariwodor cautioned Government against any attempt to scare citizens from holding peaceful protest, describing such as an ambush against democracy.

He described the precarious economic situation in the country, and called for urgent action to revamp it.

“We have never experienced this level of decay in the economic management of this country. Other leaders were in one way or the other better than the current Government.

” Tinubu should resign if he is unable to fix the economy. The Nigeria economy was far better before he took over. Buhari handed over to him a better economy which he has now destroyed.

” But his allies and psychopaths don’t tell him the truth. Nigerians are suffering, there is no pretense.”

Archbishop Ariwodor warned against use of force to suppress the nationwide protest, insisting that Nigerians have right to peaceful protest.

“Nigerians are hungry and have the constitutional right to express their grievances through peaceful protest.

” The people are not violent, so, why will you apply force against peaceful protesters?

” Why will you flog people and ask them not to cry? You are flogging the nation and shouldn’t ask the people not to cry.

” Government should listen to public opinions. Pressure groups, provided they are not violent, make Governments to sit up. “

The Abia Elders Consultative Forum helmsman, also warned against any attempt to arrest the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, for speaking truth to power.

He said that Obi should not be persecuted for constructively criticising the Tinubu-led administration over its poor management of the economy.

Archbishop Ariwodor declared support for Obi and other Nigerians who had criticised the bad policies of Government, or declared support for peaceful protest.

” Abia elders solidly stand behind Obi. And if anybody attempts to arrest him, we will all march to Abuja, and they should get ready to slaughter all of us there. If anybody touches him for speaking the truth, the person should be ready to kill all of us.

” I spoke with Obasanjo and I agree with his advice to Tinubu that peaceful protesters should not be touched. This is democracy. I totally endorse the position of the former President in the statement he had issued.”

The cleric disagreed with those calling for the shelving of the nationwide protest, accusing them of deceiving the President for personal gains.

“We want to dissociate ourselves with the advice of Igbo leaders who found themselves in position of authority, and do not see the level of suffering of the Nigerian masses as a result of bad governance.

” Why will you want people to keep quiet and remain in the House when a cup of beans is N600 and two cups of garri N500?”

He, however, advised the protesters not to go violent but express their grievances within the ambit of the law.