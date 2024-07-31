Protesters urged to leave room for dialogue as Police deploy assets

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor, Adesina Wahab, Evelyn Usman, Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Gabriel Ewepu, Luminous Jannamike & Shina Abubakar

LAGOS — As the planned nationwide protest against hunger begins today, the organisers and the police, the lead security agency, have held their positions as the former insisted on a street procession, while the latter maintained its stance of having the protest confined to designated spots.

Solicitor to one of the organising groups, Take-it-Back Movement, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, however, urged the protesters to allow room for dialogue after making their demands known to the government through their actions.

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, said his main concern was that Nigerians are not denied their right to protest, as enshrined in the constitution.

This is even as the Police yesterday deployed its officers and men to designated spots the protest is billed to hold across the country, with some show of force in some towns and cities to fend off troublemakers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, to nip the protest in the bud, continued with its appeal to the protest organisers to have a change of mind and abort the action.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, led some other cabinet ministers in appealing to Nigerians to also shun the proposed nationwide protests and pursue peace, dialogue, and collaboration in addressing the country’s challenges, saying it could be hijacked by terrorists and bandits.

‘Organisers’ve won moral victory’

Adegboruwa, who noted that the organisers had won a moral victory, saluted their courage and wondered why the administration of President Bola Tinubu had become jittery since the announcement of the plan to protest by some Nigerians.

“My final appeal is to the protesters. Even our forefathers in their graveyards have heard your voices loud and clear. The way and manner government has been running helter-skelter since the announcement of the protests shows the moral victory of your campaigns and your struggles.

“What we have done in the past few days is to facilitate dialogue with the law enforcement and security agencies. The insistence by the Inspector-General of Police of ‘credible intelligence’ with plans for violence is a confirmation of the desperation of the government to abort the protests by sponsoring hooligans and thugs to disrupt the protests.

‘’This is currently ongoing in many parts of Lagos State. I, therefore, appeal that the protests be orderly and peaceful and conducted in the locations that you have already sent to the Police.

“Also, let the days of the protests be reduced to one day or in the maximum three days and, thereafter, be suspended. Let your demands be made known to the government and then give time to address them.

“I do not doubt that you can prosecute the protests as intended and that you have the support and prayers of the majority of our people, in all your actions. But let us give room for more dialogue. I offer to join you in this, anytime. I make these appeals in the interest of peace, progress and tranquility of our dear nation,” he said.

Adegboruwa charged security agents not to molest harass or shoot at any protester, saying the protesters have the inalienable right to speak out on any national issue of concern.

To the President, he counselled: “I will first of all appeal to President Tinubu and his team to rise to this occasion and stop chasing shadows. The twin policies of oil subsidy removal and currency devaluation have worked to cripple the economy and throw Nigeria into its worst economic crisis. They should be reversed immediately.

“There is a need to urgently end wastage by government functionaries, arising from their lavish lifestyles. How can the President buy a new jet, the vice president renovate his house with N21 billion and the people are expected to suffer? How do you widen your wealth and luxuries and preach to the people to tighten their belts?

‘’President Tinubu must end all forms of bad governance, of doling out billions in religious pilgrimages, while handing out pittance to students as loans?. “

On his part, Falana, in a telephone chat with Vanguard, said the protesters should not be denied their rights to protest.

“I am not part of the protesters and the organisers. My concern is that the right of the people to protest should not be denied. I fought for the right of Nigerians to protest and we won the battle in court. My involvement is to ensure the right of the people to protest, “ he stated.

Court restricts Abuja protesters to MKO Abiola stadium

However, Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, yesterday issued an ex-parte order, restricting Abuja protesters to the National Stadium, otherwise known as the MKO Abiola stadium.

The order followed an application brought before the court by the Minister of the FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

In the ex-parte application moved by Chief Ogwu Onoja, SAN, the FCT minister prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the five leaders of the protesting groups from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, streets, offices and public premises within the FCT between August 1 to August 10, or any other day thereafter, pending hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He equally applied for order of interim injunction mandating security agencies to prevent the protesting leaders from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, offices or public premises within the FCT between August 1 and 10, pending the determination of the suit.

Insisting that the Federal Government is not opposed to the planned protest, the FCT Minister told the court that intelligence and security reports reaching him indicated that some elements within the leadership of the protesters were planning to capitalize on the protest to cause havoc and irreparable damages to public facilities and to also block roadways to prevent movement of persons and vehicles and disturb public peace.

He claimed that when he contacted the security agencies to ensure that the planned protest will not degenerate into criminality and disturbance of public peace and order, he was told that they were not well-equipped to manage any crisis that might arise from the planned protest at short notice.

After he had listened to the Applicant, Justice Oriji, while acknowledging the right of individuals to embark on the protest, however, restricted them to the stadium, given fears expressed by the minister.

Police conduct show of force, assure Nigerians of safety

Also yesterday, the police deployed its men and resources to designated spots for the protest nationwide, exhibiting a show of force in some cases to ward off troublemakers.

Abuja

In Abuja, the capital city, police officers were deployed to major intersections and public spaces. A joint show of force with the military and other security agencies was carried out in other areas.

Lagos

In Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and Task Force were deployed to the streets to forestall any potential hijacking of the protest.

Mobile police units and tactical teams were also deployed to key locations, such as the Lekki Toll Gate and Surulere area.

Vanguard gathered that since Monday, July 29, 2024, station officers, Divisional Crime Officers, DCOs, and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, were mandated to be on standby in their respective divisions.

A senior police officer who spoke with Vanguard, said policemen were drafted to some troubled areas within their areas of responsibility, ahead of today.

Sources further disclosed that every officer was mandated to remain in office since yesterday. Besides, in some areas where police stations were attacked during the #EndSARS protest, some youths in the community, it was reliably gathered, had been mobilized to work with the police in intelligence gathering.

Also, the heavy presence of RRS and Task Force policemen, who conducted drills and simulations to prepare for potential scenarios that may arise during the protest, were seen in major areas of Lagos.

They began the operation from Alausa, in a long range of operational vehicles, which were driven through Ikeja-Toll Gate, Ojota, Ogun, Iyana Oworo, and the Third Mainland Bridge. Some of them marched through Lekki streets to the toll gate, causing a stir.

Despite the show of force, Lagos State police command boss, CP Adegoke Fayoade, assured that protesters will not only receive adequate security to prevent the protest from being hijacked but also entertained, as experienced during the #EndSARS protest before it was hijacked.

He was, however, quick to add that protesters should adhere to the designated routes and schedules.

Fayoade, who spoke exclusively to Vanguard, said: “My advice to protesters is that since they have called it a peaceful protest, and the law allows peaceful protest, they should make it very peaceful.

‘’We are ready to give them adequate security so that hoodlums don’t hijack it and make it violent. Protesters should expect surprises from us, in terms of giving them a very good treatment. We want to let them know the police are their friends.”

He urged Lagosians to go about their normal activities, assuring that the protest will not infringe on their movements and legal activities.

Contrary to fears that recent raids carried out by operatives of Lagos State police command were targeted at youths planning to join the protest, the command boss clarified that it was targeted at black spots and perceived criminal hideouts.

Vanguard gathered that in three days, 214 individuals were apprehended in separate raids carried out on Lagos Island and Alimosho.

A breakdown of the figure revealed that 90 suspects were arrested in various black spots on Lagos Island during a joint operation by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Lion Building, last Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Additionally, 124 others were arrested by Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit during a raid at a drug hub in Agbado-Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Alimosho, on July 27, as disclosed by the Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources on his X (social media platform).

CP Fayoade said the raids were also focused on centres where drugs were sold and smoked, adding that most recorded crimes in the state were connected to drug use.

“The raids, which began between 12 midnight and 3 am, were aimed at clearing black spots in the state. That is our resolve,’’ the CP said.

Osogbo

In Osogbo, Osun State, security operatives embarked on a show of force across the state capital.

The motorcade, which consisted of soldiers, police, civil defence corps and DSS operatives, moved around major streets in Osogbo, heavily armed.

The roadshow which involved over 12 vehicles of the combined security operatives, took off from the state police command through West bypass, Stadium, Kola Balogun, Testing-ground to Oke-Baale.

The team also went through Ilesa Garage to Ayepe, Oja-Oba, Isale-Osun, Olaiya, Old Garage, and Fagbewesa Igbonna.

Speaking on the roadshow, Osun Police Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the combined security operatives were on a show of strength in preparation for today’s rally to deter criminal elements from hijacking the protest.

‘’Yes, the team is on a show of strength across the state capital to serve as a warning for unscrupulous elements who may want to infiltrate today’s protest, to hijack it.

“We are sending signals that there is no room for criminals to hijack the protest. The protest will have protection and other citizens will be adequately protected as well,” she said.

Police recover explosive device dropped at Customs FOU wall

Meanwhile, attempts by some unidentified persons to plant explosive devices by the fence of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, in the Ikeja area of Lagos, were foiled by the Police.

Consequently, the explosive devices concealed in two bags were detonated in an open space by operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit of the Police.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “At about 4 pm yesterday, July 31, 2024, a police officer reported at the EOD-CBRN base in Ikeja that while he was on his way along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, he sighted an unregistered white Corolla car that parked on the main road, close to the gate of PMF 23 barracks, on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja.

‘’A young man alighted from the car, carefully dropped a bag by the side of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit’s fence, returned into the vehicle, and zoomed off.

“Based on the report, a team of EOD-CBRN from the base was quickly mobilized to the scene to identify the object and render it safe if confirmed to be an IED. On arrival, it was discovered to be an Improvised Explosive Device, IED.

“Subsequently, the area was cordoned off, and Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, was adopted to render it safe.

‘’Thereafter, it was taken to a safe distance for detonation, accordingly. Meanwhile, the residues of the IED was collected for further analysis and investigation. The area is calm.”

Shun calls for anti-hunger protest, SGF tells Nigerians

Similarly, the Federal Government in its last-ditch effort to stop the protest, appealed to Nigerians to shun the protests which begin today.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who made the appeal at a briefing in Abuja yesterday, asked Nigerians to rather pursue peace, dialogue, and collaboration in addressing the country’s challenges.

The SGF, in company of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Mineral Resources, Dele Alake, among others, acknowledged the right of Nigerians to protest but expressed concerns about the planned protests being hijacked by bandits, insurgents, and other criminals.

He said: “We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians of whatever persuasion, belief, demography, gender, and status to shun calls for protests against hunger by prioritising peace and progress.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the government of President Tinubu recognises the right to peaceful protest, but circumspection and vigilance should be our watchwords.’’

Akume outlined several interventions of President Tinubu’s administration in the 14 months since its inauguration, maintaining that the country was undergoing refining and recalibration and that economic growth remained a goal of the federal government. “Within a space of fourteen months of purposeful leadership, the administration has recorded tremendous accomplishments that laid the foundation for the immediate, medium, and long-term prosperity of Nigerians, in an inclusive manner.

“Mr. President approved a wage award of N35,000 for six months to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on workers. This award was higher than the minimum wage.

‘’Mr. President has just signed into law a new National Minimum Wage Act, which prescribes N70,000.00. This represents more than a 100% increase from the last minimum wage (N30,000) and takes retroactive effect from April.

“As part of the efforts of the federal government to take development to the grassroots, the government approached the Supreme Court for a decision on the funding of LGAs in Nigeria. The favourable judgement has now set the LGAs on the path to their financial and development autonomy.

“For the first time in our nation, the President created a stand-alone ministry for the youth that accounts for a large percentage of our population. Under the N35 billion Nigerian Education Loan Fund, approved beneficiaries have exceeded the 40,000 mark, of the expected 70,000 beneficiaries.”

He described Nigeria as a work in progress, adding that the country would soon breathe a sigh of relief.

We’ll monitor to ensure protection of rights of protesters—NHRC

As the protest begins today, the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, yesterday said it would deploy its officials to monitor the planned nationwide protest to ensure adequate protection of rights of the participants.

The commission, which maintained that the right to protest was guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, however, urged all the parties to avoid actions that could endanger public safety, damage properties or undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, also faulted security agencies for asking organisers of the protest to seek and obtain permission.

He stressed that the Court of Appeal had in the decided case-law in IGP Vs ANPP & Others, 2007, AHRLR 179, “laid down the judicial principles recognising the preeminent position of the right to freedom of expression, right to freedom of association and assembly.”

According to the NHRC boss, the appellate court held that “the right to demonstrate and the right to protest on matters of public concern are rights which are in the public interest and that which individuals must possess, and which they should exercise without impediment as long as no wrongful act is done.”

He said: “The decision aligns with international human rights standards regarding freedom of expression and assembly, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to upholding these rights within its democratic framework under the following principles: Citizens do require police permits to hold peaceful protests.

“Notification to law enforcement about planned assemblies does not equate to seeking permission but serves as an avenue for ensuring the safety and orderly conduct of protests and assemblies.

“Law enforcement agencies must respect citizens’ rights while maintaining public order without infringing upon constitutional freedoms.

“Citizens and protesters have the consequential obligations to ensure orderly conduct, respect for law and the security of other citizens and public and private properties.

“In view of the foregoing, the NHRC in exercise of its mandate, urges the federal and state governments to uphold the fundamental rights and objectives of state policy enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

“Federal and state governments have obligations to facilitate peaceful assemblies by ensuring full protection of protest’ assemblies.

“Federal and state governments shall ensure that protests are not disrupted by opposing third parties, counter-demonstrators or hostile forces.

“Federal and state governments shall ensure that initial approaches to emerging violence by protesters or counter-protesters do not immediately lead to the use of deadly force and measures to preserve human love shall be ensured by international best practices.

“Protest leaders shall ensure that the protest is peaceful and avoid provocative actions such as carrying ATMs, hate speeches, attacks on law enforcement and security agencies or looting of public and private properties.

“While the right to protest is guaranteed, the protection of critical infrastructure is also essential.

“The NHRC believes that through dialogue, respect for human rights and adherence to the rule of law, it is possible to address the grievances of the protesters while maintaining public order.

“The NHRC will deploy its protective and promotional mandate to monitor every protest in Nigeria and ensure that the aforementioned human rights principles are observed by state and non-state actors,” Ojukwu, SAN, added.

We firmly support citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, protest – ActionAid

Throwing its weights behind the protest yesterday, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, said Nigerians were backed by the constitution to peacefully protest over issues that negatively impact their well-being and rights.

The Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, said in a statement: “ActionAid, AAN, stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths as they plan a nationwide protest starting on Thursday August 1.

“We firmly support citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protest. It is important to reiterate that every Nigerian has the inalienable right to voice their grievances and demand accountability from their government without fear of violence or retribution.

“The #EndSARS protests of 2020 were a pivotal moment and highlighted the power of peaceful demonstration and the necessity of addressing citizens’ concerns. However, the tragic events that followed, including the killing and mass arrest of protesters, serve as a reminder of the dangers when security forces fail to uphold their duty to protect.

“This same failure repeated itself at the June 12, 2024, protest, where security agencies meant to protect citizens were involved in the violent clampdown on protesters.

“The federal government must not allow the violent repression of peaceful protesters to continually repeat itself. Any such actions would be a severe violation of human rights and undermine the democratic principles that our nation strives to uphold.”

However, he expressed concern of AAN over the moves to suppress protesters under a democracy by federal and state apparatuses, including non-state actors, intimidating Nigerians who want to embark on a peaceful protest.’’

Falani writes Lagos AG, asks him to direct Police to arrest thugs intimidating protesters

Activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, called on Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawan Pedro, SAN, to direct the Police to arrest thugs who are currently intimidating unarmed protesters in Lagos State without further delay.

He said that “Those who are promoting hatred among our oppressed people should be called to order forthwith.”

Falana in a letter to the Lagos AG, said despite previous restrictions of protesters to the Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota and Freedom Park at Ketu in Lagos State, two persons were killed in Lagos when a Divisional Police Officer attached to the Pen Cinema Police Station shot at some youths, who took the opportunity of the absence of traffic to play football on the road. Ten other unarmed protesters were killed in Kano and Benin even though the protests were peaceful.

“Similarly, the #EndSars protests of October 2020, were restricted to Alausa and Lekki Toll Gate. But thugs attacked unarmed protesters at Alausa while the soldiers that killed scores of protesters at Lekki and other parts of Lagos were treated like sacred cows.

“Unfortunately, the thugs who were not arrested by the police at Alausa turned round to destroy police stations and killed policemen.

“At the same time, we have enjoined Police authorities to provide adequate security for the protesters.

“Notwithstanding that the Federal High Court has restricted the protesters to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park and the Peace Park, you have a duty, as the Chief Law Officer of the State to direct the Police to arrest the thugs, who are currently intimidating unarmed protesters without any further delay. In particular, those who are promoting hatred among our oppressed people should be called to order forthwith,” Falana added.