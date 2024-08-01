Protest in Nigeria: Security tightened as Ekiti residents snub protest

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Residents of Ekiti State have distanced themselves from the nationwide protest meant to address pressing issues such as hunger, insecurity, economic instability, and sundry issues.

At Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, residents were seen going about their usual daily activities while security personnel, made up of the anti-riot policemen and their regular counterparts, including a detachment of the soldiers, civil defense, immigration and Amotekun manned strategic locations, such as Ijigbo roundabout, Okesa roundabout, Irona roundabout, and Atikankan, to ensure law and order.

Popular markets in the state, including Oja Oba, Bisi Market, Okesa Market, and Agric Olope, were also bustling with transactions without any disruptions.

Speaking with a trader in Okesa Market, Iyabo Ajayi acknowledged the citizens’ right to protest but added that protests cannot solve the pressing issues, especially in a country like Nigeria.

Opeyemi Iyunloye who opined that Ekiti did not join the protest due to the state governor’s address urged citizens to embrace peace while the federal government works to find a lasting solution to the issues.

Earlier, the governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji, enjoined youths not to submit themselves to “evil merchants” who might turn the protest from a peaceful demonstration to anarchy.

Oyebanji, who made the call on Wednesday in his special state address, added that the protest might repeat the 2020 saga, from which the state and the country are still recovering.

He said the federal government is working on the yearnings of Nigerians, noting that efforts are being intensified to lessen hunger and end hardship.

