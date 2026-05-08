2026 Guber: Use your vote to secure continuity, Oyebanji tells Ekiti people

…as residents hail Governor for restoring power after 10 years blackout

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has called on the people of the state to use their votes in the forthcoming governorship election, to secure continuity of good governance and defeat politics of retrogression.

Oyebanji also urged the electorate to cast their votes massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 2027 presidential election in appreciation of his immense support for the government and people of Ekiti State.

The Governor who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State said no Nigerian leader has done as much as President Tinubu had done for Ekiti State, hence the state must contribute a high tally of votes that would contribute to his re-election.

Speaking while addressing rallies in Ekiti East and Ayekire Local Government Areas in continuation of his campaign tour round the state, Oyebanji said frequent changes of ruling parties at election cycles negatively affected the growth and development of the state.

Oyebanji also restated his call for peaceful and violence-free election. He enjoined APC members not to be provoked into violence before, during and after the election for the victory to be sweet and remarkable.

The rallies which were turned into carnivals by party members and residents saw the Governor receiving a rousing welcome in Omuo Ekiti and Ode Ekiti, the headquarters of the two council areas in appreciation of the projects implemented and restoring electricity to the axis after a blackout of over ten years.

The Governor told the crowd that his administration has succeeded in fulfilling promises made to the people of the two council areas including putting an end to more than ten years of blackout expressing readiness to work harder to consolidate on the gains achieved if he wins re-election at the polls.

He spoke just as residents of the community through their spokesperson thanked the Governor for restoring power supply in several communities in the area, after over ten years of blackout. They said the restoration of power supply has boosted local economy of the communities.

A massive crowd of party supporters, community leaders, teachers, local government workers, artisans, market women and non-indigenes welcomed the Governor during the rallies and pledged their support for his re-election on June 20.

Speaking in Omuo Ekiti, Oyebanji identified lack of continuity in good governance occasioned by the single term syndrome, said the forthcoming election offers the people of Ekiti an opportunity to elect a governor back-to-back and put a stop to retrogression caused by instability in governance.

He said: “In less than a year, Ekiti State will clock 30 years since it was created and no government has won election back-to-back. If one government comes, it will introduce some policies within four years and when another government comes, rather than building on what is on ground, it will introduce something new and the state will have to start all over again.

“The problem of Ekiti State development has been lack of continuity in good governance, so June 20 offers us a platform to change that narrative once and for all. On June 20, Ekiti will rise up as a mass army to say enough is enough.

“Through our votes for APC, we must say no to politics of retrogression, to politics of underdevelopment, to politics that does not advance the cause of women, to politics that will take ten steps forward and 50 steps backward, all those will stop on June 20.”

The Governor further emphasised the need for a high voter turnout at the Ekiti poll in favour of the APC which he believes would rub off positively on the fortunes of the party in neighbouring Osun State where another governorship election holds in August.

According to him, an impressive showing for the party in both Ekiti and Osun States would set the stage for an overwhelming victory for Tinubu at the January presidential poll saying “the governorship poll results in the two states should prepare the groumd for the re-election of the President.

Two prominent party leaders in Ekiti East, Senator Biodun Olujimi and Rt. Hon. Femi Bamisile canvassed support for re-election of Oyebanji on the strength of the impact of his administration in the axis.

Olujimi, the immediate past Senator for Ekiti South Senatorial District urged voters in the axis to repay the good done by the Governor on election day and be faithful to the covenant to re-elect him back to office.

Bamisile, the incumbent member of House of Representatives for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2, said the Governor has become an adopted son of Ekiti East who must be re-elected because he has done well for the people.

A youth leader, Mayowa Ogundana, commended the Governor for creating jobs through the Bring Back the Youths into Agriculture with many beneficiaries in the area and also reconnecting communities back to the national grid after over ten years of being in darkness.

Oyebanji also met with traditional rulers in the two local government areas and used the forum to solicit their support for his aspiration and administration.

The Governor was joined during the campaign by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Deputy Director of the Campaign Council / Senator representing Ekiti South , Senator Yemi Adaramodu among others.