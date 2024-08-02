Cardi B announces she’s pregnant with 3rd child amid divorce from Offset

American rapper Cardi B has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her third child.

The 31-year-old star shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, showcasing her baby bump and expressing gratitude for the new chapter in her life.

The announcement comes just a day after Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset, 32.

In her Instagram post, Cardi B wrote: “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

A representative confirmed that Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children, son Wave Set, 2, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, as part of the divorce filing.

Cardi B and Offset initially married in secret in 2017 and have two children together.

They briefly separated in September 2020 but reconciled in October.

The couple has faced public scrutiny over accusations of infidelity from both sides, including Cardi B’s recent public response to Offset’s cheating claims in June 2023.

Vanguard News