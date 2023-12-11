I’ve been single – Cardi B confirms split from Offset

American rapper, Cardi B has revealed that she is no longer with her spouse, Offset.

During a recent Instagram live session, the mother of two revealed to her 169 million followers that she had been single for some time.

She claimed that she had been meaning to reveal her relationship status but was unsure of how to go about it.

Her revelation comes hours after rapper Blueface accused Offset, of having an affair with Chrisean Rock, his baby mama,

Offset, however, refuted the claims, claiming he has never “spoken [to] or touched” Blueface’s baby mother.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Cardi B said, “I don’t think it [Blueface’s allegations against Offset] is true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.

“But I’ve been afraid to… I’m not afraid. I don’t just know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on live, I wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you. So I changed my mind.

“But it [our marriage] has be like this for a minute now. I just wanna start 2024 like fresh. I don’t know but I’m curious for a new life; a new beginning.”

