Unity key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential, says Omini

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Unity is key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential, says Amb Elizabeth Omini, founder of Harmony Corps of Nigeria (HCN).

Speaking at a seminar in Abuja, Omini emphasized that collective effort is necessary to build a better Nigeria, stressing that individuals must put aside their differences and unite in diversity.

She highlighted the need to empower marginalized communities, foster a culture of inclusivity, and promote transparency and accountability to achieve sustainable development and end poverty, fraud, and inequality.

Omini also called for global cooperation, saying that harnessing the power of international collaboration can help share knowledge, resources, and best practices to drive positive change.

She said, “Building a new Nigeria everyone clamoured for can be achieved if marginalized communities are empowered, foster a culture of inclusivity and others.

“We must acknowledge the devastating impact of poverty. It is a scourge that affects billions, robbing them of dignity, opportunity and hope. But we can eradicate poverty through sustainable development, education, and economic empowerment.

“We must confront the cancer of fraud. It undermines trust, distorts markets, and steals from the vulnerable. But we can combat fraud through transparency, accountability, and collective action.

“We must address the injustice of inequality. It is a barrier to progress, a source of conflict, and a betrayal of our shared humanity. We can end inequality through inclusive policies, social justice, and human rights.”

Keynote speaker Mr Musa Chantu, a retired civil servant, urged the government to initiate people-friendly policies, citing the current administration’s policies as being too harsh on citizens.

Chantu also advocated for support for local production to boost the economy, saying that encouraging Nigerians to produce local commodities can help reduce poverty and inequality.

“Some of the policies initiated by the current administration of the Federal Government is biting hard on the people. I call on the government to think twice and make things easy for Nigerians, stressing that most Nigerians no longer feed on three square daily meal.

“I call on the Federal Government to do everything possible in encouraging Nigerians who have talents in the production of local commodities, adding that this would boost the economy of the country,” Chantu said.

Alhaji Rajab-Naibi Abdulrahman, representing Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, called on the government to recognize Harmony Corps of Nigeria as a full-fledged law enforcement agency, citing the need to harness the potential of youth in nation-building.

According to Abdulrahman, “There is no point having many jobless youth when a corps like Harmony Corps is yet to be confirmed as government law enforcement officers.”

The seminar, themed ‘A world united for change: Ending poverty, fraud, and inequality through global cooperation and harmony,’ aimed to promote collective action towards building a better Nigeria.