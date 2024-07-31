Reps raise alarm over substandard iron rods causing building collapse

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development on Thursday expressed worry over the circulation of substandard iron rods across the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Zainab Gimba, said substandard rods could be traced to the rising rate of building collapse in the country.

Speaking during an interactive session with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Abuja on Wednesday, Gimba called for stakeholders’ collaboration to address this problem.

According to her, recent findings revealed manipulations in iron rods where 10 mm is actually 7.56 mm, 12 mm is 9.25 mm and 16 mm is actually 11.25 mm.

The lawmaker said that fake iron rods were being transported in daylight and the supervising agencies had not done much to address the problem.

Gimba said the committee will commence an investigation into the matter and apprehend offenders.

“We must remember that we need to collaborate extensively with the Legislature to find an urgent and sustainable solution to the ugly and unfortunate problem of proliferation of sub-standard iron rods in Nigerian markets, which has led to serious cases of incessant building collapse with its attendant multiple deaths of innocent Nigerians.

“I want to make it unambiguously clear that the committee is ever committed to robust engagement with critical stakeholders, well structured, positioned and geared towards the fulfillment of the Renewed Economic and Developmental Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“He has adequately displayed passion by creating the Ministry for Steel Development with two Ministers, to see to the speedy development of the steel sector, thus providing Nigerians the needed material at affordable cost while boosting the Nation’s revenue generation.

“We must not forget that steel can overwhelmingly diversity the Nigerian economy and create employment opportunities as it is obtainable in other developed countries like Russia, the United States and India.

“Therefore, all hands must eagerly be on deck, to flow with Mr. President’s vision for the speedy development of the steel industry, and ultimately reduce the country’s dependence on the oil industry,” she said.

The lawmaker said that very important issues like the Metallurgical Bill that is currently undergoing legislation and the revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company, needed collaboration of all stakeholders.

She said that the matter had caused huge embarrassment for the country.

Gimba said that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigeria Consumer Protection Agency must sit up to address the challenge.

“We can no longer stand Akimbo while watching as some wicked businessmen are sending innocent Nigerians to untimely deaths.

“And in being on top of our mandate, the committee is committed to making Ajaokuta Steel company work in line with Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda, while considering reasonable jail terms to effectively handle producers and prevent the circulation of sub-substandard iron rods in the country.

“We are already assiduously looking at resuscitating the Bill in this regard, by applying the needed amendments to hammer economic saboteurs who are poised to embarrass us continuously.

“Above all, we all must continue to take all necessary actions to protect the steel industry; and maintain a sense of purpose by demonstrating insatiable commitment to our statutory obligations,” she said.

The committee refused to engage the President of the NSE, Ms Margaret Oguntala, insisting she must appear in person.

She was represented by Chinasaokwu Okojie, who is the project manager of Comppon Nigeria Company.