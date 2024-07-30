Protest: NSCDC deploys 1000 personnel to Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Barely 48 hours to nationwide protest against bad governance in Nigeria, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kebbi state Command, CC Kabiru Abubakar Alkamawa, has said that as part of efforts by the Command to protect critical infrastructure and lives of Nigerian citizens in the state during the protest has deployed 1000 personnel.

The state Civil Defence chief, in a statement stated that while Nigerians have the right for peaceful protest the corps will not allow the breakdown of law and order.

He added that the corps are working closely with sister agencies to ensure peaceful protest, appealing to leaders of the protest to provide details of points of assembly, routes and duration of the protest.

Alkamawa, warned those planning to infiltrate the protest to desist forthwith as the corps will use available professional means to clamp down on trouble makers who want to attack critical public infrastructure or loot shops of innocent Nigerians ” let me sternly warn here that the corps in the state is equal to tasks in stemming violent protest and looting”.