Protest: CAN knocks Catholic Bishops for backing planned protest

…urges Ekiti youths to embrace dialogue with Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, has criticized Catholic Bishops for supporting the proposed nationwide protest, saying that their stance does not reflect the best interests of Nigerians.

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province had on Tuesday expressed concern over the anxiety the proposed protest scheduled to begin on the 1st of August, generated in the country, asserting that “protest is a normal phenomenon in a democratic setting because the right to protest is guaranteed in true democracies all over the world”.

They insisted that protests are organized to draw the attention of governments and authorities to the opinions or demands of people or groups in society.

However, the State Chairman of the Association, Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, said the position of the Catholic Bishops ran contrary to the interest of Nigerians.

Speaking at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, Aribasoye expressed concern over the impending nationwide agitation, urging Ekiti youths to engage in constructive dialogue with the government to address pressing issues such as hunger, insecurity, among others.

He acknowledged that protest is a legitimate means of expressing grievances to the government but urged youths to reconsider this path and seek dialogue as a way to achieve lasting peace.

The Chairman also commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his commitment to the development of the state and implored protesters to refrain from actions that may disrupt the peace and progress of Ekiti.

He said, “The Bishops who supported the planned nationwide protest are not working for the interest of Nigerians.

“As the apex body of Christian organizations in Ekiti State, we are deeply concerned about the state of our nation and the proposed protest by some youths.

“While we recognize that protest is a legitimate means of expressing grievances to the government, we appeal to the conscience of the people, especially the youths in Ekiti, to reconsider this path and seek dialogue and consultation as a way to achieve lasting peace.

“We believe in the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, who advocates for peace and tolerance in all circumstances. We commend the leadership of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his commitment to the development of Ekiti State as well as his desire for shared prosperity for all. We urge all stakeholders to appreciate his efforts and refrain from actions that may disrupt the peace and progress in our state.

“Ekiti is not immune to the challenges facing our nation, and it is crucial for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues at hand. We acknowledge the willingness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to the concerns of the agitators and urge all government officials to work towards improving the lives of all citizens.

“Let us all come together in prayer for the peace and prosperity of our nation. May our leaders be guided by wisdom and compassion as they seek to address the needs of the people. Together, let us strive for a peaceful resolution to our challenges and build a better future for all Nigerians”.