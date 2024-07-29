Obiageri Amaliri: Navigating energy sector, inspiring future generations, empowering leadership

Obiageri Amaliri is a highly accomplished business analyst and procurement expert, currently serving as the Deputy Vice President of Procurements at GENESIS Energy Group. With over 13 years of experience in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, among others, she has demonstrated exceptional passion, resilience, competence, and professionalism in numerous projects. Amaliri has built a robust career in procurement and business development. Her extensive experience spans various sectors, including oil and gas and renewable energy, where she has consistently delivered impressive results. She is known for her strategic sourcing, supply chain management, and business development skills, which have significantly contributed to her professional success. In a recent Q&A session with journalists, Amaliri shared valuable insights into what it takes to be in a leadership position in the energy sector, nuggets for women and young people aspiring into energy. She emphasised the importance of passion and resilience, competence and professionalism, strategic thinking, and effective communication in her career trajectory.

What inspired you to pursue a career in procurement, and business analytics, particularly in the energy sector?

With a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) and an MSc in Petroleum Engineering, I began my career in the upstream sector as a service provider in the oil and gas industry. Although my initial interest was in drilling and reservoir simulations, my first job led me to roles in business development, procurement, strategic sourcing, and engineering project management.

As my career progressed, I naturally transitioned into Business Analytics, where I engaged in tactical and strategic processes related to business continuity, strategy identification, and trend mapping.

My engineering background proved invaluable in procurement, allowing me to deliver quality and value improvements to various projects. This experience has enhanced my commercial understanding of the energy sector, making me a well-rounded professional with both technical expertise and commercial acumen.

I am now a well-rounded professional with both technical knowledge and commercial insight. This has put me on the path to holding executive and leadership roles in organisations that are contributing to the shaping of our collective energy future.

Can you walk us through the key milestones in your career journey that led to your current role as the VP of Procurements in GENESIS Energy?

My journey has seen me take on several roles from the bottom up to where I am today in an executive role. Starting as a Project Engineer, I have held other roles in Sales and Business Development, Commercial Management, and Procurement. Each role has prepared me in some way for where I am today–each in its unique way.

I was involved in multiple projects and facilities as a field engineer at Kaztec Engineering Limited. In this role, I successfully supported Engineering Design, Project Management/Execution, and Operations Scheduling for Shell Trans Niger Pipeline Loopline (TNPL) project.

Sales & Business Development was the beginning of my non-technical skill acquisition. In this role, I performed multiple functions, including but not limited to proposal development, Stakeholder Management, and Conceptual Design and Execution. These functions were covered across several organisations, including Arion Energy Services Limited and Offshore Dimensions Limited. I achieved key milestones (Origination and Procurement of Akam and Egbuhu Wellhead control panels for Addax Petroleum worth Millions of USD, other EPC projects worth millions of USD for Total Energies, Savannah Energy, Egbin Power, etc. The list goes on and on.

Each role has contributed uniquely to my current executive position, providing a well-rounded skill set that combines technical expertise with business acumen and leadership capabilities.

What do you consider to be the biggest challenge you’ve overcome in your professional life, and how did you navigate it?

Challenges as Opportunities for Authenticity and Growth I view career challenges not as obstacles, but as opportunities to express my authentic self, pursue my passions, and reinforce my vision. Throughout my journey, I’ve consistently set ambitious goals, each more demanding than the last, to push my boundaries and avoid complacency.

My educational pursuits in engineering stand out as particularly significant challenges. As a woman in a male-dominated field, I faced additional hurdles. However, I embraced these challenges twice, emerging stronger and more capable each time. These experiences have been instrumental in shaping my professional growth and resilience.

How has the landscape of procurement in the energy industry evolved since you started your career, and how have you adapted?

When I started out in the procurement industry, there were no CRM or ERP softwares available. We had to do everything manually, from keeping track of inventory to preparing and responding to RFQs. But over the years technology has played a pivotal role in the growth of the field.

I recall having to explain to people what my job was when I started. Most people had barely heard of procurement, let alone supply chain. But now, with globalisation as evidence by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global productivity, procurement and its associated activities within supply chain management is now a leading programme being sought by prospective management candidates.

What strategies have you found most effective in balancing your demanding career with your personal life?

Prioritising and delegating tasks is a game-changer! As a woman in leadership positions, I’ve discovered that two key strategies have been instrumental in balancing my career and personal life: prioritising tasks and effective delegation. These approaches have not only enhanced my professional efficiency but also safeguarded my personal time and well-being.

Most leaders always forget that they are as good as their team. In my years of working as a procurement professional, I have learnt to lean on the teams I work with. I have also learnt that effective leadership isn’t about doing everything yourself, but about empowering your team and managing your time wisely. These strategies have been pivotal in my journey as a woman in leadership, allowing me to thrive both professionally and personally.

Can you share an experience where you had to make a difficult decision that significantly impacted your career trajectory?

Making the switch from core engineering to commercial management and eventually procurement, I had a clear path in my career as a projects/field engineer. There were a ton of opportunities, particularly in the oil and gas sector which saw more local operators taking on the responsibility of owning and managing their own assets.

However, I listened to the arguments of both my head and heart, and I realized that the drive I had for the commercial side of engineering was far greater than my technical know-how. I took that gamble, and it paid off very well.

As a woman in a leadership position in the energy sector, what advice would you give to young women aspiring to similar roles?

My advice to them is that they should ask questions and always embrace feedback. Maintaining a curious mind and attitude on the job is the most helpful way to build a career.

Also, they should set SMART goals. Most young people, in a bid to build a career, set unrealistic goals for themselves. Pace your goals and strive hard to achieve them.

Lastly, never underestimate the impact of networking. Building and maintaining professional relationships can open doors to new opportunities, provide valuable insights, and enhance your career growth. Engaging with others in your field can lead to collaborations, mentorships, and access to resources that may not be available otherwise.

How do you approach continuous learning and professional development in your field?

Yearly, I strive to take courses that are relevant to my personal career growth. Reading up on articles and journals as it relates to the procurement industry and keeping abreast of the market trends.

I also use my professional networks and platforms to put my ideas in the marketplace, where I can get constructive and informative feedback. The industry is interconnected on a global scale and knowledge is regularly exchanged and flows freely. The key is to maintain consistent engagement with the “knowledge highway” to ensure ongoing professional growth and industry relevance.

What do you believe sets apart exceptional leaders in the energy sector, and how have you cultivated these qualities in yourself?

The major qualities that stand out to me, when I think of who an exceptional leader is, are: integrity, accountability, ability to motivate others, collaboration.

hroughout my career, I have consistently embraced teamwork in all organisations, demonstrated accountability for personal decisions and team outcomes, and fostered a culture of responsibility among team members

My leadership philosophy is rooted in “Say what you mean, mean what you say” and “Build strong relationships while driving performance.”

Looking ahead, what are your goals for the next phase of your career, and how do you plan to achieve them?

I am dedicated to collaborating with female entrepreneurs and business leaders in niche engineering and energy security fields such as artificial intelligence, hydrogen fuel cells, biofuels, quantum computing, and renewable energy generation.

These cutting-edge areas of research will shape our future, and it is crucial that women are actively involved in these conversations–not left behind. I am committed to being present and contributing whenever these discussions take place.