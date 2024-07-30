NLNG’s chartered vessel, AKTORAS, arrives Bonny 

By Olakunle Oke

A new energy-efficient vessel, AKTORAS, chartered by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has arrived Bonny Terminal for its maiden loading of LNG.

The charter of the vessel by NLNG’s shipping subsidiary, Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), was a strategic move to diversify and reduce the carbon footprint of the Company’s shipping portfolio.

The vessel is equipped with MEGA propulsion system, which uses advanced technologies and cutting-edge design to reduce emissions and increase efficiency. It is a 174,000 m3 capacity LNG carrier, with a length of 299.6 metres, breadth (moulded) of 46.40 metres and deadweight of 81,194 tons.

The arrival at the Bonny Terminal followed a vessel-naming ceremony at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in Mokpo, South Korea, by the vessel’s Sponsor Lady and Godmother, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Energy.

The vessel is managed by another NLNG subsidiary, NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), which took over the technical management and operation of the vessel after construction, marking a new phase in vessel management for the company. NSML currently manages BGT-owned LNG vessels within the NLNG fleet, providing comprehensive vessel technical management services to ensure that managed vessels are sea and cargo-worthy in line with international standards.

At a brief ceremony to welcome the vessel and her crew to Bonny, Mr. Olakunle Osobu NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, represented by Mr. Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, emphasised the significance of AKTORAS in the company’s evolution towards sustainability and a net-zero future.

“AKTORAS is not just a vessel; it is a symbol of our steady evolution, our commitment to sustainability, and our preparedness for a net-zero future. AKTORAS is simply the beginning of the positive changes to come. The significance of this investment extends far beyond the present moment.