Minister urges Tarabans to shelve protest

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of the August 1 nationwide protest, the Minister of State, Ministry of Steel Development, Uba Ahmadu, Tuesday, pacified people of Taraba State to shelve protest in the State.

As contained in a statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations, P&PR, Salamatu Jibaniya, Ahmadu was in Jalingo, Taraba State, where led Taraba APC leaders as well as community and religious leaders for an engagement with Tarabans to persuade them not to join the proposed nationwide protest.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s Administration is doing all that is possible to address the myriad of challenges facing the country, while he pointed out the consequences that might result following the protest, hence he pleaded with Tarabans and Nigerians to instead support the President in his efforts to achieve sustainable growth of the nation’s economy, which he is currently working assiduously to unlock.