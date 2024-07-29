Katsina Police seeks cooperation from protest organisers, deploy extra forces

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Ahead of the nationwide protest scheduled for August 1st, the Katsina State Police Command has urged the protest organizers.innthe state to cooperate with security agencies by providing details of their planned routes, assembly points, and leadership structure.

According to the Command, this information will aid the police in effectively managing the protest and prevent any potential disruptions to public peace and order during the planned protest.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this in a press release, issued on behalf of the Katsina Police Commissioner, Aliyu Musa.

Recognizing citizens rights to peaceful protest, CP Musa assured of the command’s readiness to work with the protest organizers and participants to ensure a peaceful and orderly protest that respects the rights and safety of all individuals.

Consequently, CP Musa noted that the Command has deployed additional personnel to bolster security across the state during the planned action.

CP Musa disclosed that the police in collaboration with the

military and other security agencies are on high alert to respond swiftly to any security threats within the state.

He warned that those found culpable will face the full weight of the law as acts of violence, vandalism, or any other unlawful activities will not be tolerated from anyone during the planned protest.

According to the Katsina Police Commissioner, among the measures implemented to ensure a robust response to any potential disruptions are: increased patrols and surveillance, deployment of specialized units trained in crowd control and de-escalation techniques, as well as adequate coordination with sister security agencies in the state.

“The Command, while commending patriots who have in the interest of the country withdrawn from the protest due to the apparent sinister motives and insensitivity of those calling for violence, also acknowledges those discouraging any form of protest at this critical point in time for fear of being hijacked by the hoodlums to cause havoc,” CP Musa remarked.