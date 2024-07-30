Hardship: lgboho not in support of nationwide protest, says Yoruba Youth group

Sunday Igboho

….On Yoruba nation we stand

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Yoruba National Youths both Home and Diaspora has dissociated the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, from the planned nationwide protest.

This was contained in a joint statement signed by the Yoruba National Youth Leader Diaspora, Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa and Comrade Oyegunle Oluwamayowa Omotoyole [Omayor]] homebased.

According to them the Yoruba activist. Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho was less concerned with the proposed hunger protest rather, they stand on Yoruba Nation autonomy.

“What we are saying is that chief Igboho and the Yoruba National Youths both Home and Diaspora are not connected to the planned protest set to begin on August 1. We are concerned about Yoruba Nation self-determination.

They noted that Protecting Nigerians have vital right to protest but the controversial statement made about Chief Sunday Igboho on the planned nationwide protest was intended to discredit Igboho’s commitment to Yoruba self-determination and to discourage public participation in the protests

The Youths ssid that the quest for Yoruba Nation self-determination is non-negotiable, saying that they are going to deploy all means to ensure that the dreams of nationalities are achieved.

“We will continue to fight for self-determination for the Yoruba Nation until it becomes a reality. The actual sense is that we are not part of Nigeria.

According to them, the demand for autonomy of Yoruba Nation would enable the region to manage its resources and develop at its own pace.

They said that Nigeria had been descending deeper into a crisis since independence and has recently became a failed nation as an enduring solution to the myriads of problems in Nigeria lies in each of the nationalities.

The youths, however, re-echoed their call for Yoruba Nation autonomy, saying they are more determined than ever to proceed with the Yoruba Nation’s self-determination agenda without distraction.

“We, the Yoruba Youths, are firmly behind and supporting Professor Banji Akintoye, a Yoruba self-determination advocate and Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho who believes that we must have a Yoruba nation that will guarantee the speed and monumental development of the Yoruba Land.

“It is not new to us as Fulani regarding Nigeria as their father land. We, the Youths of Yoruba land, are saying no to restructuring, no to one Nigeria, no to Fulani in our land; we are coming for all the Fulani in our land; they must go back to their land; Enough of Fulani agenda on our land.

They urged all Yoruba indigene both at home and in the diaspora to support the ongoing efforts towards liberating Yorubaland.

They, therefore, commended all the traditional rulers in Yorubaland for supporting their aspirations and vowed to deploy all means to ensure the realisation of their dreams.