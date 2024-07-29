Don’t suppress protest through intimidation, 37 Coalitions warn FG

File: Protest

Coalitions numbering thirty-seven, (37) have warned the federal government to review its strategy in handling #Endbadgovernance protest scheduled in August 1st 2024.

Nigerian youths have vowed to protest against hunger, hardship, devaluation of Naira, and economic meltdown that has bedeviled the country.

The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been trying to stop the youths from embarking on the protest.

In view of that, 37 Coalitions on Monday advised FG to desist from suppressing demonstrations through intimidation, noting that such action would be counterproductive.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by 21st Century Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) Uganda, BudgIT Foundation, Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID), Centre for Inclusive Social Development (CISD), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Dataphyte Foundation, DigiCivic Initiative, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, Farnnel Women Foundation, Gee Foundation for Social Justice and Development, Global Rights, Health Education and Human Rights Advocacy Initiative (HEHRAI), HIFWAC Relief, Hope Behind Bars Africa, Institutional and Sustainable Development Foundation ( ISDF), International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), International Press Centre (IPC), Invictus Africa, Kilimanjaro Youth Foundation, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Mothers United and Mobilised, Nigeria Network of NGOs, Paradigm Initiative (PIN), Policy Alert, Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), Research Centre for Development Action, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), esor Empowerment Foundation, TechHer NG, The Meluibe Empowerment Foundation, We the People, WikkiTimes, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and Yiaga Africa, the coalitions opined: “In light of recent events and ongoing discussions surrounding the appropriateness of citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with government policies and actions, we, the undersigned civil society organisations, are compelled to reaﬃrm the fundamental right of citizens to peaceful protest as a fundamental pillar of democratic governance. This right is a cornerstone of any democratic society and a critical means for citizens to express their dissatisfaction, demand accountability, and advocate for change.

“Protesting is a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others. It allows citizens to publicly voice their concerns, challenge injustices, and participate actively in the democratic process.

“Protests serve as a vital mechanism for holding leaders accountable and ensuring that government actions reflect the will and needs of the people. History has shown that protests can lead to significant changes in government policies, processes and practices, highlighting the power of collective action to address grievances and promote good governance.

“While the right to protest is a fundamental principle of democratic nations, we concede that it must be exercised peacefully and responsibly without violating the rights of others. Accordingly, we urge all parties engaged, including protest organisers, participants, and law enforcement agencies, to prioritise safety and the rule of law. Law enforcement has a duty to safeguard protesters while upholding public order. Demonstrators must avoid activities that might exacerbate tensions, cause unrest or threaten public safety.

“Attempts to suppress demonstrations through intimidation, excessive use of force, or unjust legal actions are unacceptable and counterproductive. Every protest is deemed peaceful, and if intelligence indicates otherwise, it is the role of the appropriate government agencies to identify such saboteurs and arrest them immediately. Arresting protest organisers shows a lack of understanding of the enemies of the state.

“We urge the Nigerian Judiciary and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to uphold the rights of all protesters and establish a mechanism to promptly address and dismiss oppressive charges that may arise from these protests.

“The demands include reducing the cost of living, curbing insecurity, reducing the cost of governance, electoral reform, judicial reform, and constitutional reform, which are all recurring themes in Nigeria’s journey towards a healthy democracy.

“We reaﬃrm our commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights and stand in solidarity with those who decided to exercise the right to peaceful protest.

“We encourage all citizens to actively participate in shaping a just and accountable society, and we call on all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law”.