Abducted former EKSU Deputy Vc found dead

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti state police command on Wednesday confirmed the death of the abducted former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Professor Femi Olaofe, at the kidnappers’ den.

The State Commissioner of Police, Adeniran Akinwale, who made the confirmation while responding to newsmen’s inquiries, said the professor’s body was found in a shallow grave.

The news of the professor’s demise, who was kidnapped about three weeks ago at his residence in Ado-Ekiti, filtered into town in the early hours of Wednesday.

In the Commissioner’s words, “Yes, the professor has been found dead, and we are doing everything possible to exhume the body for burial.

“However, we have arrested so many people, and you know the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we suspected insider’s work in which the security man employed by the professor was the one who planned it.

“They (abductors) kidnapped the man with him so that we will not suspect. In the process of rescuing him, we have arrested some people. I can’t say much about the security guard, but at the appropriate time, we will brief the public.”