We’ve disbursed N500m to 10,389 indigents in eight years – Jaiz Foundation

From left: CEO,Jaiz Charity and Devt Foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib presenting a material gift to a beneficiary and the Secretary, Jaiz Foundation AbdulHameed Aliyu during a Zakat disbursment in Abeokuta, Ogun state recently.

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation said it has disbursed N501 million to 10,389 beneficiaries in the last eight years.



Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr. Abdullahi Shuaib, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the 9th Zakat Distribution Ceremony that took place at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja.



The event saw the foundation disbursing N39 million to beneficiaries from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).



Shuaib stated that the total amount distributed for this year’s Zakat was N70 million to 507 beneficiaries.



He explained that previous disbursements took place in Katsina and Lagos states.



Dr. Shuaib stated that Jaiz Foundation would continue to deploy its Islamic social finance instruments to alleviate the hardship of the less privileged.



He said: “We will also continue to soothe their pains and provide the enabling environment to accomplish the sustainable development goals of the United Nations such as no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic growth among others.



“It is no longer news that the hard times are here again. The resilience of Nigerians is second to none. Permit me to reiterate our commitment to wipe the tears of the less privileged and put smile on their faces.

“The leadership of Jaiz family is fully aware of the tough time most of our people are going through. Despite our great country having the largest economy and population in Africa, most of our people have limited opportunities.”



A senator representing Ogun Central District in the 10th National Assembly, Shuaib Salisu, praised the co-founder of Jaiz Bank Plc, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab for the foresight to establish the foundation that provides succour to the poor and less privilege through the institution of Zakat.



He recalled the role played by the late former Secretary General of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Dr Abdul Lateef Adegbite, in the establishment of Jaiz Bank Plc.



“I used to follow him from one television station to another when Jaiz Bank was about to be established many years ago for the purpose of awareness and I was one of the first shareholders of the bank. I am proud to be associated with any activity or event that is initiated to create relief to humanity, which is what Jaiz stands for.

“That’s why the Prophet of Allah (SAW) said the best of you are the kind, who brings benefit to others. So, both Jaiz Bank and Jaiz Foundation have brought to life the real essence of our deen,” he noted.



The immediate former President of UNILAG Muslim Alumni (UMA) described Zakat as an almost forgotten pillar of Islam, adding that he would eagerly be ready to associate with any organisation that brings this into reality.



“Indeed, the renewed hope agenda cannot afford a better manifestation than the event that we are doing today, because we are touching people directly and therefore I would like to congratulate Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation for what you are doing today”, he sai

Alhaji Abdul Mutallab emphasized the Jaiz foundation’s positive impacts on thousands of Nigerians.



He praised Dr Shuaib, who he headhunted, to head the foundation for his doggedness.



He expressed happiness that the foundation has over the years put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.