Senate confirms Agama as SEC DG, 2 other commissioners

By Obas Esiedesa

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Emomotimi Agama as the substantive Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC.

The Senate also approved the nomination of Frana Chukwuogor as Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement), Mr. Bola Ajomale as Executive Commissioner (Operations) and Mrs. Samiya Usman as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services).

A statement by the Commission, explained that the confirmation of the appointments by the upper legislative chamber followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on capital markets by its Chairman, Senator Osita Izunaso representing Imo West (Orlu) constituency of Imo State.

Senator Izunaso told the Senate that the nominees met the requirements to be appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

“That they were eminently qualified for the positions. They passed all security checks and answered relevant questions during the screening,” Izunaso said.

Speaking after the senators voted to confirm the nominations, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided, asked the appointees to carry out their jobs diligently for the betterment of the country.

“They should do their work in the best way they can to turn around the economy of Nigeria. They should try not to let Mr President down or the nation. They should do their best to use that institution to promote the wellbeing of this country.”

President Bola Tinubu had on April 19 this year appointed Agama as the Director General of SEC to take over from Mr. Lamido Yuguda.

His appointment as SEC DG has been hailed by capital market stakeholders who described him as a technocrat that would boost the birthing of the Tinubu administration’s $1tn economy.

Speaking shortly after his clearance by the Committee last week, Agama, a technocrat and insider of the commission, said he will accelerate the development of the capital market in a manner that would boost wealth creation, attract investments and create jobs for Nigerians.