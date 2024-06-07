Nigeria vs South Africa: Date, time and where to watch

By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday.



The match is pivotal for both teams as they vie for the top spot in Group C.

Nigeria, currently third in the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers table, is looking to secure a win that would catapult them to the top of the group before their next match against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles have drawn their first two games, both ending 1-1 against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, leaving them in a tight spot against second-placed South Africa.

History and Rivalry



The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana have a storied rivalry, with Nigeria historically holding the upper hand.

In their last 14 meetings, Nigeria has won seven and drawn five, while South Africa has only managed two victories.

Nigeria also recently defeated South Africa in a penalty shootout during the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), before losing to Ivory Coast in the final.

Team News



Nigeria will be without key player Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined for four weeks due to injury. However, the team welcomes back Victor Boniface, who missed the 2023 AFCON tournament. New head coach Finidi George will be keen to leverage Boniface’s return to strengthen the squad.

On the other hand, South Africa, led by head coach Hugo Broos, is determined to exact revenge for their AFCON semi-final exit. The Bafana Bafana, currently second in Group C, one point ahead of Nigeria, will rely heavily on their talisman, Percy Tau, to deliver a strong performance.

Implications of the Match



A win for Nigeria will propel them to the top of the Group C table, putting them in a strong position ahead of their next qualifier against Benin Republic. On the other hand, a victory for South Africa would extend their lead over Nigeria to four points and secure their spot at the top of the group.

Head-to-Head Performance



Nigeria’s dominance in this fixture adds an extra layer of intrigue. South Africa has not defeated Nigeria in their last three encounters, with the most recent meeting at AFCON ending in a draw. The Super Eagles will aim to continue this trend, while South Africa is eager to break their winless streak against Nigeria.

Match Details



Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm Nigerian time

Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Nigeria

Broadcast: DSTV and the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

