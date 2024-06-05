2026WCQ: Match tickets for Nigeria vs South Africa go on sale Thursday

Tickets to access the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying cracker between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will go on sale from Thursday morning.



While tickets for the popular stands will sell for N1,000 each, tickets to the VIP areas will go for the sum of N3,000 each.



NFF’s Head of Marketing and Sponsorship, Mr. Alizor Chuks, said that tickets will go on sale at a number of designated points including Comfort FM Radio Station (Ikot Akpanabia), Inspiration FM Radio Station (Udo Udoma Street), Memories FM Radio Station (Ernest Bassey Street), De-Choice Shopping Mall, as well as a number of fuel stations and eateries that will be announced later in the day.



The objective is to have as many sales points as possible away from the stadium, and ensure that sales are concluded by Friday evening before the game commences.



Friday’s potentially-explosive game will kick off at 8pm.

