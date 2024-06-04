Naira rises to N1,475/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,475 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,480 per dollar on Monday.

However, the Naira depreciated to N1,476.95 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM. Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose slightly to N1,476.95 per dollar from N1,476.12 per dollar on Monday, indicating 83 kobo depreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window increased by 94.5 per cent to $236.99 million from $121.87 million traded on Monday. Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to N1.95 per dollar from N3.88 per dollar on Monday.