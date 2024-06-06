Minimum Wage: FG denies offering N105,000

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government has debunked the online report that it has offered N105,000 as the new national minimum wage.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga made the denial via his X account (formerly Twitter).

The presidential aide said, “The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false.”

There has been a report on some online platforms to the effect that the minister presented a proposal of N105,000 to President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Tripartite Committee meeting on the new national minimum wage was stalled on Wednesday due to the failure of the federal government team to present a new figure to the organized labour after the initial N60,000 offer was rejected by labour.

The minister of Finance alongside the Minister of Budget presented a figure to the President on Thursday which is expected to be presented at the Tripartite Committee meeting today.

The meeting involves the federal government, the organized private sector and the organized labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.