Direct Entry registration: Low turnout worries JAMB

•As Supplementary UTME holds June 21, 22

By Joseph Erunke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has expressed concerns over the low turnout of Direct Entry registration as the exercise draws to a close.

The board, in a statement by the spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, observed that even as it had approved extra registration points, apart from the Professional Registration Centres, PRCs, which are JAMB-owned centres, in Lagos, Kwara and Osun states, the turnout had remained poor.

Explaining that the expansion was to ensure that every eligible candidate was given the opportunity to realise their dreams of registering for the exercise, JAMB, however, regretted that “findings from the field indicate that the expansion of registration centres was needless as the turnout in JKK Lagos, JAMB PRC, Ikoyi and Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, is low, which is indicative of the fact that almost all prospective candidates had successfully registered. “

The statement read: “It is recalled that in a bid to ensure that all desiring 2024 Direct Entry, DE, candidates register for the exercise, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, had approved extra registration points, apart from the professional registration centres, PRCs, which are JAMB-owned centres, in Lagos, Kwara and Osun states.

“This was to ensure that every eligible candidate is given the opportunity to realise their dreams of registering for the exercise.“

“For instance, in some of these extra designated registration centres, less than ten candidates had presented themselves for registration, whereas the installed capacity of such centres was over 100 candidates per day.

“This notwithstanding, eligible candidates wishing to register for the 2024 DE are urged to take advantage of this window of opportunity to register as no further extension would be entertained by the board.

“The general public is also invited to take note of these extra registration points provided by the board and the unexpected near zero turnout of prospective DE candidates at these registration facilities as the board would not listen to any further call for extension when it eventually closes the exercise on Monday, June 17,2024.