World Malaria Day: Residents of Warri, environs get free treatment, mosquito nets

Over five hundred persons in Warri on Wednesday 15th May 2024 benefited from the free Malaria treatment put together by Gilbert Hill Resources Limited supported by the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC and the Delta State Ministry of Health.

The aim of the organizers Gilbert Hill Resources Limited, Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC and the Ministry of Health Delta State was to championed the campaign against Malaria in Warri and its environs.

To create awareness on the killer disease, Health practitioners undertook a road walk round major routes in Warri distributing flyers and sensitizing the public on Malaria and the ways to prevent it in the society.

The Delta State Commissioner of Health Dr Joseph Onojame said that the campaign was to create awareness among residents on the deadly disease called Malaria and how to prevent it.

The State Commissioner for Health said what Gilbert Hill Resources Limited, the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC and the Delta State Ministry of Health are doing was to commemorate the World Malaria Day which is observed every April 25 with its theme Accelerating the fight against Malaria for a more equitable world.

Dr Onojame who was represented by the Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Health, Asaba, Dr Julie Amah cautioned against the habit of self medication in treatment of Malaria but recommended that people should go for test and treatment from approved healthcare centers.

“World Malaria Day was celebrated on April 25th in Asaba and other parts of the state but NDDC thought it wise to also champion the campaign against Malaria in Warri today with the procession around town, talk on malaria, free malaria treatment and distribution of free mosquitoes insecticide treated net,” the commissioner said.

“The Delta State Government has done a lot in the crusade against Malaria in the state but more is still needed to be done,” he added.

“Please avoid self medication and always go for test and treatment in approved hospitals and healthcare centers,” he advised.

The State Health Promotion, education and social mobilization coordinator ministry of Health, Asaba, Dr Emmanuel Odejerho said some of the symptoms include high fever, headache, sweating, diarrhoea, fatigue, muscle and back pain, nausea and vomiting.

He advised that members of the public should endeavor to clean up their surrounding, avoid stagnant water which breed mosquitoes, the use of mosquitoes insecticide treated net, fumigation of their environment among others.For her part, the Assistant Director Education, Health and Social Services Department Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Delta State Office, Mrs Irene Emavwodia noted that NDDC as an interventionist agency is poised at ensuring that residents in the Niger Delta Region are healthy.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Executive Secretary Warri South Local Government Health Authority, Dr Tosan Sagay said that statistic shows that Malaria which is a major public health concern is the major cause of death among pregnant women, infant from birth to five years, the Youths and elderly.

Some members of the public who benefited from the free treatment thanked the organizers for the free medical and the enlightenment on Malaria.

Drugs were later dispense to those who undergone the free treatment as well as question and answer session.