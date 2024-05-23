Wike, Momoh, Umahi others top Tinubu’s best performing ministers

…..as Emerging Leaders React to Tinubu, Ministers’ Scorecards

The best-performing Ministers in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are those heading the ministries of Interior, Works, State for Defence, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Health, and Niger Delta Development, it has emerged.

A renowned public interest group, the Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON), led by Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel, criticized the President’s request for Ministers to assess their own performance. Samuel argued that the Ministers cannot be judges in their own cases.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu instructed 47 Ministers to present their performance scorecards ahead of his administration’s one-year anniversary. This directive has not gone down well with many Nigerians, prompting widespread reactions.

During a press briefing at the ELFON secretariat in Abuja on Thursday morning, Godstime reiterated that allowing Ministers to evaluate their own performance undermines the objectivity of the assessment.

Godstime suggested that if the President genuinely seeks unbiased evaluations of the Ministers’ performances, he should ask Nigerians for their opinions. He highlighted that 50 percent of the Ministers have failed to grasp their roles adequately, while 35 percent have performed fairly. According to Nigerians’ assessments, only six Ministers have performed exceptionally well despite the ongoing economic challenges.

“Given the economic crisis plaguing the country, 35 percent of the Ministers have performed fairly, while six have done exceptionally well by Nigerians’ assessment,” Godstime stated.

The ELFON President questioned the kind of report the President expects from the Ministers, doubting that any Minister would critically evaluate their own performance.

ELFON has gathered independent feedback from Nigerians across all 774 local government areas on the performance of President Tinubu and his Ministers. Based on these unbiased reports, the six standout Ministers are: the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Works, the Minister of State for Defence, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Niger Delta Development.