Why I moved a motion for rehabilitation of 127km Biu-Garkida-Gombi road, says Balami

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Hawul/Askira/Uba federal constituency, Borno state, Dr. Midala Balami; has said the deplorable condition of the Biu-Garkida-Gombi road in Borno, spanning Adamawa state, has led to lost of many lives and property, hence, he had to sponsor a motion on the floor of the house for urgent intervention by the federal government.

Balami stated this on Wednesday while briefing Journalists in Maiduguri on the need to expedite action by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s- led administration.

This is as significant legislative development took place same day at the floor of the house, when the bill for the establishment of a Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Hawul Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, sponsored by the Lawmaker successfully passed its second reading.

The only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lawmaker in the whole of Borno, said, despite the contract awarded for the reconstruction of the about 127kms road in the year 2020 by the federal government, there was no significant progress made, leading to severe lost of lives, injuries, and damages to vehicles and properties of commuters almost on daily basis.

“As I speak, the 127-km Biu-Garkida-Gombi border road between the two states of Borno and Adamawa had been a nightmare for motorists and commuters for over three decades.

“This road which was built in the late 1970’s serves over a dozen communities of farmers and herders,” he said.

Lamenting motorists’ agonies, Balami commended his colleague Hon. Muktari Aliyu Betara, member representing Biu/Shani/Kwaya-Kusar/Bayo for seconding the motion, and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, as well as all his colleagues for their unflinching support, in which, the matter was referred to Committee on Works and Legislative Compliance for further legislative action.

Continuing, Balami said, “the condition of the road is so terrible that it has become a death trap and a heavy burden on the socio-economic activities of our people.

“This is a dreadful frustration our people have been enduring due to its deplorable state, with no effective voice to seek for government’s intervention, particularly the Federal Government.

“This issue has been on my front burner and has, at times, denied me a good night’s sleep. The livelihoods and economic growth of our people have been greatly affected, and this road construction is a critical matter that needs urgent attention. We cannot afford to continue ignoring the cries of our people.

“As the representative of our people, I am committed to ensuring that all voices of the good and dynamic people of Askira-Uba/Hawul federal constituency are heard and that action is taken to alleviate this age long sufferings.” The Lawmaker stated.

Meanwhile, the Bill which passed it’s second reading for establishment of athe health institution marks a significant step towards enhancing healthcare education and services in not only Borno State, but the Northeast region.

His words: “The establishment of the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Hawul LGA is poised to bring numerous benefits to Borno State, as it will address critical gaps in healthcare delivery and education.

“Borno State has long struggled with a shortage of healthcare professionals, exacerbated by the ongoing challenges posed by insurgency and displacement.

“The new college will provide specialized training for nurses and midwives, equipping them with the skills needed to serve in various healthcare settings. This initiative will significantly increase the number of qualified healthcare workers in the state, thereby improving access to medical care for the people of Borno state.

“One of the primary focuses of the college will be on midwifery, a crucial area given the high maternal and infant mortality rates in the region. By training more midwives, the institution aims to enhance maternal and child health services, ensuring safer childbirth and better postnatal care. This is expected to contribute to a decline in mortality rates and improve overall health outcomes for mothers and children in Borno State.” Balami informed.

As the bill progresses through the legislative process, the lawmaker enjoined the people of Askira-Uba/Hawul and Borno State in general to remain hopeful and prayerful for its swift passage and implementation.