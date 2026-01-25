Lone PDP rep member in Borno, Balami quits

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The only House of Representatives member elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency in Borno State, Hon. Dr. Usman Midala Balami, has defected from his Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balami’s defection shocked many people, especially his supporters, after he was sighted at the APC Stakeholders Meeting, which took place at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker announced his decision in a resignation letter dated January 24, 2026, addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Bwalahizhi Ward, Hawul local government area, copies of which were also sent to the party’s local government and state leadership.

He said the decision followed extensive consultations across political lines, as well as discussions with family and close associates.

“After wide consultations with leaders across political parties, as well as friends, family, and loved ones, I have found it necessary to tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect,” he stated.

The lawmaker attributed his exit to what he described as a worsening internal situation in the party.

According to him, “the deepening crisis and persistent factional divisions within the party have continued to undermine its unity and effectiveness.”

Despite his resignation, Balami expressed appreciation to the PDP for the opportunity to serve under its platform. He said the experience contributed significantly to his personal development and public service, adding that he remained grateful for the support he received while in PDP.

When our Correspondent called the Lawmaker on the phone, he said: “I am presently at the Borno APC Stakeholders meeting, yes, I have defected from the PDP. We will talk later.” Balami stated. End

Vanguard News