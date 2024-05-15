We need to invest in infrastructure, education, tech, others — Owolabi, CEO of Wurvicat International Ltd

Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi

Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi nee Agbaje is the CEO of Wurvicat International Limited; an indigenous company in Engineering, Procurement and Construction also specializing in supplies of a wide range of Electrical distribution materials, Project Management and other related Engineering services. The Company has earned a reputation as an upwardly mobile professional organization within the Engineering profession.

Prior to setting up of her organization, Atinuke Owolabi garnered work experience within and outside Nigeria. She worked with Shoreline Power, a subsidiary of ABB Electrical systems for about two years and later joined Schneider Electric. While at Schneider Electric, she outstandingly contributed to the growth and profitability of the company. With her bold and passionate enthusiasm, she made the low and medium voltage portfolio of Schneider Electric a high-ranking brand within the Power Sector.

She obtained a B.Eng.(Hons) Electrical Engineering from University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria and a Masters in Engineering and Management at Coventry University, United Kingdom. She also holds an Honorary Award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in Electrical Engineering and Technological Development, Honaris Causa, by European American University, Commonwealth of Dominica Africa Operations. She is a member of several professional bodies. She is active in promoting the Engineering Profession and has served in several capacities.

Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi is a diligent business executive with can-do spirit which propels her towards excellence and remarkable success in all her endeavors.

In the face of the economic reality, how can a business survive?

To navigate economic challenges, businesses must focus on diversification, innovation, and careful financial management to ensure sustainability and growth.

As a professional engineer, what best practices are available for a sector like yours to contribute to the growth and development of the country?

I’m an Electrical Engineer and a Fellow of the Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. I believe there are several best practices that can contribute to the growth and development of our country in the electrical/ Power engineering sector. Some key practices include promoting innovation and research, fostering collaboration between industry and academia, advocating for inclusive policies to empower our women and advocating for policies that support sustainable energy solutions, promoting STEM education, implementing innovative technologies to address societal challenges and investing in continuous professional development for engineers.

By prioritising these practices, we can help drive progress and innovation while ensuring the sustainable development of our nation’s infrastructure.

In Nigeria, the engineering sector is perceived to be a male dominated environment, what are your plans to attract more female gender to take advantages embedded in the profession?

In Nigeria, the engineering sector is often seen as male-dominated. To attract more women to this profession, APWENLagos has implemented various initiatives.

These include mentorship programs, outreach efforts, and advocacy campaigns aimed at inspiring and empowering women to pursue engineering careers. We’ve also established the Artificial Intelligence (AI ) for Girls in Engineering club to bridge the tech gender gap and provide opportunities for young engineers.

Other initiatives include programs like Introduce A Girl to Engineering and scholarships for girls in secondary schools. Recently, we provided JAMB forms to secondary school girls in Ajegunle and set up a Resource, Technology, and Innovation hub for female engineering students at the University of Lagos. Additionally, we installed a solar system for female engineering students at Lagos State University and facilitate internship placements and graduate trainee programs. These efforts demonstrate our commitment to supporting and empowering female engineers.

As the Chairman of APWENLagos, what are your plans for your constituents?

As the Chairman of APWEN Lagos, my plans for our constituents include the initiatives that have been mentioned above . Additionally, we organise professional development workshops, networking events, and community outreach programs to advance and empower women engineers in Lagos.

Most business owners are facing a lot of challenges because of some unfavorable policies in the country, what has been your driving force?

Despite facing challenging policies, my determination remains unwavering. I’m driven by resilience, adaptability, and determination to overcome challenges. I am committed to finding innovative solutions and advocating for policy reforms to foster a conducive business environment.

What informed the Innovation competition among students in the universities?

The innovation competition among female engineering university students and young engineers aims to encourage creativity, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurship among the next generation of engineers.

By empowering them to drive positive change and innovation, we ensure a brighter future for our society.

What is your advice for the country in the area of sustainable development?

For sustainable development in Nigeria, we need to invest in infrastructure, education, technology and innovation, embrace renewable energy sources, promote environmental conservation and foster inclusive growth. These measures are essential for a prosperous and resilient future for all.

