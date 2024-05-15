Veteran actress, Liz Benson returns to Nollywood

Liz Benson-Ameye

Veteran actress Liz Benson, has made a Nollywood comeback after several years of time-off from acting.

The seasoned thespian is back to her first love as she features in a new film, “A Mother’s Son,” produced by ace actress Mercy Johnson and directed by Vincent De Anointed.

Mercy Johnson disclosed this in a behind-the-scenes video she posted on her Instagram page, with the cast expressing excitement as they welcomed the veteran actress.

According to her, the star-studded movie features a seasoned cast, including Mike Godson, Mercy Johnson, Evia Simon, Ozioma Maurice, and George Inaibeh, among others.

Liz Benson, who was surprised at the warm welcome by her colleagues, said’’, All the big people in Nollywood are here.

“You guys are doing exploits; God bless you. It’s nice to see all of you in real life.

I am meeting all of you for the first time. But I have come to see my daughter (Mercy Johnson).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Liz Benson, 58, hails from Etinan, Akwa Ibom in southern Nigeria.

She started her career as a child actress in 1971 at age five but gained fame after being featured as Mrs Agnes Johnson, on a television soap opera titled ‘Fortunes’ on NTA in 1993.

Benson rose to stardom in the 1990s as she appeared in some classic movies and became a household name in those early days of Nollywood.

Some of the acclaimed movies she featured in include the ‘Glamour Girls’, ‘True Confession’, ‘Diamond Rings’, ‘Scores to Settle’,’ Evil Men1 and 2’, ‘Conspiracy’, ‘Dead End’, among others.

Before her return to Nollywood, Benson had disclosed that she is a born-again Christian and now preaches the gospel on fulltime basis as an ordained minister.