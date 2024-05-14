Varane announces Man Utd exit at end of season

Varane

Raphael Varane announced on Tuesday he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season when his contract expires following a three-year spell at Old Trafford.

The former France defender, 31, arrived at the club from Real Madrid in 2021 for an initial fee of about £34 million ($43 million) and has made 93 appearances, scoring twice.

He was part of the team that won the club’s first trophy for six years — the 2023 League Cup.

Varane, whose United career has been disrupted by injuries, has not played since a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on April 4 but hopes to be available again before the end of the campaign.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” Varane said on social media.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.”

The 2018 World Cup winner added: “Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners (United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe) are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.”

United issued a statement saying Varane had confirmed his exit, saying he had brought a “great deal of class and experience to the team”.

“It is unflappable work at the heart of the defence that Rapha is most recognised for, as he has shown his undoubted quality since joining the club,” the club added.

United have endured a nightmare season, languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with 14 defeats and they look unlikely to qualify for Europe.

Erik ten Hag’s men have two league matches left, against Newcastle and Brighton, before they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.