Varane

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United are edging towards signing France international, Raphael Varane after the defender reportedly agreed personal terms with the club.

Although a salary has not be agreed on, it is reported that most of the conditions listed by the player’s representative have been accepted by United.

Varane, currently with Spanish giant Real Madrid has just one year left on his contract and a move to Old Trafford will see him team up with fellow France teammate, Paul Pogba.

At 28, Varane has 8 goals in 236 appearances for Madrid since he joined in 2011.

Varane’s addition will help bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side’s defence that finished with the worst defensive record (44 goals against )among the first four clubs from last season.

