Vanguard 2024 Economic Discourse: Innovative ideas’ll bring relief to Nigerians, strengthen economy — Editor

By Biodun Busari

The Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, has said the innovative ideas and recommendations from this year’s Summit will bring succour to Nigerians grappling with the current economic hardship.

He also said the gathering of different professionals and experts from the public-private sector will help strengthen the country’s economy.

Anaba said this during his welcome remarks at the 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse held at the Civic Centre, Lagos, on Thursday.

The 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse is an economic development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers yearly, and serves as a public-private sector platform for ventilation of development ideas across sectors of the economy.

This year’s edition is themed: ‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’.

The public sector team is headed by the office of the Vice President which also leads the National Economic Council as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Budget Office of the Federation.

The private sector team is headed by the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, with the President of the Chamber, Dele Oye, as the Guest Speaker.

“We are confident that out of their inspiring presentations and the rich contributions of all our special guests and participants, there will emerge innovative ideas and recommendations on the most effective ways of bringing relief to Nigerians from the challenges confronting the nation’s economy,” he said.

“The management and editorial leadership of Vanguard Media Limited, warmly welcome your excellencies and dignitaries to the 8th edition of the annual Vanguard Economic Discourse.

“We wish you a very delightful time at the 2024 edition of the Vanguard Economic Summit.”